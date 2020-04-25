Samsung adds a blood pressure meter to their Galaxy Watch

When the first ones started arriving in 2012 and 2013 smartwatch from major companies like Samsung it became clear that His main concern would be to measure our daily physical activity. Then Apple arrived in 2015 and after an erratic start with his Watch, a year later he began to correct the course: health comes first.

Voltage meter on the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

It was that starting gun for a competition that is leading these smart watches to have more and more essential functions to stay healthy and monitored, to avoid health problems. And if almost all of them have sensors that measure heart rate, or the Apple Watch, which also has a sophisticated system capable of performing electrocardiograms, why not take the leap to measure blood pressure?

All Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung just announced than all your smart watches in the Galaxy Watch Active ranges (1 and 2) can take blood pressure data of users thanks to the sensors that they already have and that have been blessed and approved by the MFDS, that is, the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Blood pressure measurement data in Samsung app.

In this way, Becomes a “government-licensed, over-the-counter solution and blood pressure monitoring app “ that we can carry out through the suite room Korean health. An important detail that will allow those suffering from high blood pressure to carry a blood pressure monitor that, whether we like it or not, is more cumbersome than resorting to this watch.