Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Marine Institute are working together to find out what causes an unusual wild salmon outbreak in some rivers in the country, especially in the west.

This is a lime acid that causes red spots on the skin of the salmon.

A number of depleted salmon have been found in the Galway River, River Erne and Moy in Mayo, Leven in Donegal and the Boyne in Meath.

These are red rash, bleeding and ulcers on healthy skin.

In addition, diseased salmon look deadly, said Dr Paddy Gargan of Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The agency is urging anglers who catch salmon infected with the disease to record the weight and appearance of healthy fish and send the information to them.

For several weeks, cases of the same disease have been reported in salmon in Denmark, Norway and Scotland.

Last year, 56 salmon in seventeen rivers in this country were reported to be hit by the devastation. Most reports were made in June and July.

Declan Cooke, fisheries inspector for Inland Fisheries Ireland, noted that the salmon are edible and that there is no evidence yet to prove otherwise.