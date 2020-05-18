Sakura Wars Review: the SEGA series returns to PS4

If someone, a couple of years ago, had anticipated that we would have seen a new one Sakura Wars arriving in the West, we probably wouldn't have believed him. Indeed, the truth is that we really never expected that the series, after spending a decade and a half in an endless limbo, could return to the playful scene. This because Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love, published in 2005 on Nintendo Wii, was not only the only episode of the brand to land on our shores, but its colossal flop pushed the publisher to arrest even in a rather abrupt way a series that until then, at least in homeland, had found uncontainable success. So imagine our surprise when SEGA, in very recent times, announced Shin Sakura Taisen for the Japanese market, even anticipating that this would appear even on our side of the globe.

The house of Sonic and Shenmue has not only limited itself to breathe new life into a long forgotten franchise, but above all it has attempted to renew its playful formula, in order to adapt the product to modern customs and markets. As a result, the new Sakura Wars has completely abandoned the turn-based combat system that characterized the tactical game of SEGA to take the path of the wildest action (similar to what has been done in recent years by many other historical series of JRPG), while retaining the peculiar "dramatic adventure" component that mixed visual novels and dating sims. Having spent the last few weeks in the company of the protagonists of Shin Sakura Taisen, the time has finally come to issue a verdict on the publisher's latest effort, who for the occasion even bothered and involved in the project of illustrious personalities such as Tite Kubo, author of Bleach, e Jiro Ishii, former producer of a cult title of the caliber of Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors.

Stories of mecha, monsters and maidens

The tumultuous conflict narrated in the previous incarnation of the brand (of which we invite you to discover all the details through our review of Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love) may have led to the annihilation of the Imperial, Parisian and New York Combat Revue, but fortunately the peace won by sacrifice has been going on for twelve years now. Although defeated, the invading demons still pose a threat to humanity as a whole, which is why the WOLF organization has favored the formation of new divisions across the globe. Rebuilt by the beloved veteran Sumire Kanzaki, the new Floral Division of the Japanese empire it is not in the least up to the previous one and he is in fairly critical conditions, which is why Seijuurou Kamiyama, a young ace of the Japanese navy, is relocated to the ground so that he can guide the Combat Revue of his country and defend its capital. Its task is therefore that of strengthen ties among the girls of the new Floral Division and make sure that they finally manage to express their full war potential: the gigantic mecha known as "Kobu" represent the only resource capable of stopping the advance of demons, but unfortunately only individuals endowed with a great spiritual power – like Seijuurou himself and the beautiful girls employed by him – they are able to pilot them and to oppose the terrifying invaders.

In spite of the predictions, the assignment and the tasks assigned to the military are not all related to the war against demons, since each Combat Revue has in fact two different faces: if, if necessary, the secret organization is the first to descend and to fight with all their strength, in the days of peace its members have the task of entertaining the population and keeping morale high by any means possible.

Based on the gigantic and somewhat ruined Grand Imperial Theater, Japan's Floral Division is made up of aspiring actresses, while fiery rival members of Shanghai's Combat Revue run a renowned Chinese restaurant. At the gates of the World Games – a competition that sees the Combat Revue challenge each other in a real tournament – the player therefore has the triple task of reviving the fortunes of the theater, whose bankruptcy appears now imminent, foiling the sudden raids required at regular intervals by the demons and guide the charming comrades in arms towards the victory of the prestigious competition.

Despite the intriguing narrative premises, the plot of the new Sakura Wars failed to fully convince us, due to the too calm rhythms assumed by the social aspect of the title and the reduced space allowed for the actual combat phases. Divided into eight episodes, each of which even has a title and advances comparable to those of a Japanese animation series, Shin Sakura Taisen in fact provides just a couple of armed interventions per chapter, some of which barely act as breaks to break a too flat and repetitive routine.

Of the 25 hours about necessary to reach the end credits, you will spend most of the time inside the theater and on the streets of Ginza, in order to cultivate as much as possible the ties with the various heroines and accompany them along a fairly obvious path of inner growth . The characterization of the companions, moreover, follows the typical stereotyped archetypes that distinguish many Japanese products and above all the souls (to which Sakura Wars is clearly inspired) and consequently does nothing but "weigh down" an already subdued narrative sector.

Blessed among the waifu

Addressed mainly to fans of anime and girls in 2D, the new Sakura Wars elevates the dating sim component of the gameplay, so much so that the developers have even made five different endings, which represent the natural conclusion of as many route with a romantic background. As pointed out in the previous paragraph, Captain Seijuurou Kamiyama has the duty to guide and relate to the beautiful Sakura, Claris and all the other girls in the cast, so that the developer has reintroduced the LIPS system (Live & Interactive Picture System), which during the conversations between the characters puts the player in front of multiple choices to choose from within a certain period of time. The selected answers and even the impetus of the reactions of the good Seijuurou, therefore, cause the heroines' confidence value to decrease or increase more and more, unlocking the numerous and often amusing special events.

If the outcome of the "regular" conversations makes you acquire just a few points of trust, reinforcing the link between two protagonists, the so-called Trust Events allow you to access lively tête-à-tête sequences which usually show the most hidden and introverted aspects of the various girls, allowing them to open up and overcome both personal and acting problems.

Regardless of the type of event in progress, the approach adopted by the player is able to influence the development of the story and even the outcome of armed clashes, since the time dedicated to the actresses and their headaches not only improves the performance the theatrical interpretations and the economic situation of the Floral Division, but also the war performances (as we will see later).

To simplify the identification of the supporting actors, Shin Sakura Taisen already provides the user with an indispensable tool very similar to our smartphones. Called Teletron, in fact, the device replaces the classic main menu of the RPGs and includes a series of valuable information ranging from summaries of previously unlocked events to the map of the playable areas that can be visited, through which it is always possible to check the position of the characters, of the main objective and above all the presence of secondary events not yet started.

Although the player's goal is always indicated in the upper right corner of the screen, responding to Teletron messages is often the trigger for raids and special conversations that are essential to continue with the story. It's just a pity that, between one mission and another, there are often "social sequences" of at least 40-60 minutes, which consequently could exhaust the patience of the players less inclined to follow hundreds of beats and push them to leave the product prematurely .

Although the title is characterized by a exquisitely Japanese comic vein (sometimes to the limit of the absurd) and able to tear up some laughter of taste – so much so that our avatar can even assume perverted behaviors, which however would have devastating consequences on the development of the characters – too often it is not enough to move the tones of the story and to drive away the boredom due to the repetitiveness of the routine.

Ready to engage!

Although battles play a role (unfortunately) secondary to the social component, the combat system remains one of the most intriguing elements of the package, also thanks to the radical change of course made by the developer. Forgotten the shifts that characterized the original episodes of the franchise, the new Sakura Wars opens the doors to frantic real-time battles against vast waves of enemies intending to encircle and annihilate us at the first propitious occasion. Pad in hand, during the missions the player can field a maximum of two or three different units, each of which is characterized by totally different attack patterns. If each Kobu is able to perform rapid dodges, chain light and heavy attacks in devastating combos, and even jump to overcome obstacles and precipices, or perhaps to hit flying enemies, each of them specializes in a different field, depending on the own pilot. The Kobu of the swordsmen Seijurou Kamiyama and Sakura Amamiya, for example, are the most suitable for the melee clash, since they have rather large and frantic AoE attacks, while the unity of the shy Claris, being able to count on the girl's destructive "libromancy" , facilitates the clash over distance and the elimination of targets suspended in the air.

Then there are some rather peculiar mecha, such as those of the priestess Hotsuma Shinonome and the ninja Azami Mochizuki, who instead excel in the clash with single targets and are somewhat indicated in the battle phases against the bosses at the end of the level. In fact, it should be specified that iThe player can take control of a teammate at any time, as long as they are able to fight and therefore have not run out of HP (which in any case recharge after each checkpoint or in any case over time).

There are also special actions, such as the Perfect Dodge, which if performed with impeccable timing slows down all opposing units and offers an unmissable window to counterattack, or Special Attacks, which require the loading of the SP bar and trigger sensational kinematic assaults .

As mentioned above, increasing the confidence placed by the girls in Seijurou has a significant impact on the phases of the war, since for example it enables access to combined attacks: once the required conditions are met, the player can in fact press the touch bar of the controller to unleash a power-up that momentarily makes two team members invulnerable and dramatically increases their parameters, with terrible consequences for the enemy ranks.

No less important is the mechanics linked to Morale, which improves or worsens based on the actions performed on the battlefield and significantly alters the party's behavior and statistics, making them stronger or more vulnerable. Also in this case, the answers given to the girls during social sessions and above all their reactions establish the initial morale of a mission, that's why a casual or too impetuous approach, as we said before, is strongly discouraged. Although Shin Sakura Taisen is considered an action RPG, the role component is the weak point of the gameplay, since it is reduced to the bone and designed primarily to accompany social events.

In the SEGA product, in fact, there are no experience points and even it is not possible to customize the equipment or the movesets of the Kobu, whose effectiveness it is dictated only and exclusively by the level of trust between their respective drivers and the protagonist. In this regard, we would have liked a more classic growth system, therefore based on levels, and a larger paraphernalia with which to significantly change the appearance and attack patterns of our mecha.

The magical touch of Tite Kubo

Between quotes to timeless works such as Goldrake and lots of fanserviceSakura Wars is a product that mainly targets the audience of Japanese anime and manga, which is why SEGA has engaged artists such as Yukiko Horiguchi in the project (K-On!), BUNBUN (Sword Art Online), Ken Sugimori (Pokémon), Fumikane Shimada (Girls und Panzer), Noizi Ito (Haruhi Suzumiya), Shigenori Soejima (Person), who took care of the design of the support characters and fighters belonging to the other Combat Revue. The main cast, however, was personally supervised by Tite Kubo, not surprisingly Bleach fans will find many similarities between the characters of his manga and the heroes of Sakura Wars: to give some examples, Claris is in all respects a version blonde of the sweet Orihime Inoue, while the secretary of the Floral Division is almost identical to Lisa Yadomaru. Thanks to the work done by the aforementioned artists, the polygonal models of the characters are beautiful, but the detachment between those of Kubo and the others is often remarkable and the difference is paid with a lower level of detail. It is the textures that have not completely convinced us, since they are often blurred, recycled to nausea and all in all poor.

The soundtrack, then, does its job without praise and without infamy, even if some tunes have remained more impressed than others, especially those used during the comic curtains or in the full performance of the missions.

Nothing to complain aboutexcellent dubbing in the original language (the only one available), well recited and engaging, also thanks to the extraordinary performances of renowned voice actors such as Maaya Uchiha (Iki Hiyori in Noragami), Saori Hayami (Yukino Yokinoshita in Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Like wa Machigatte Iru) and Ayaka Furuhara (Rin Shibuya in the THE iDOLM @ STER). Lastly, the subtitled track in English is sliding and precise, suggesting a meticulous and rather unusual translation and adaptation work.