Sakura Wars, analysis

Ten years, that's the span of time that has passed since the first, and at the same time last, time the Sakura Wars series saw the light of day in the West. Back then, in 2010, the conversion for Wii of Sakura Wars: So Long My Love was exclusively released for this platform in European territory, unlike the United States that would have the adaptation for PlayStation 2 on two discs, offering what it promised to be the new image of the series and an attempt to expand the borders of the franchise to international territory, which was weighed down by the low acceptance of the game.

After a period in which the franchise was left in creative limbo, hopes were restored when the return of the series was announced with a new title that promised to be the start of a new cycle. Today the wait is over and finally comes this new installment marked by a renewed design for both its roster of characters and the combat system, but retaining much of the identity of the franchise.

The series takes Tokyo as the setting for the game's story, something that has not occurred since the penultimate installment of the series, Sakura Wars 4. The return is both a continuation of the story as well as a soft reset of the series, framed in a 12-year time span after the events of Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love. The combat units of Tokyo, Paris and New York have disappeared after an intense battle that took place in the Japanese capital, leaving only Sumire Kanzaki as the sole survivor of it.

A decade later, in 1940, year 29 of the Taishô era in the game, Seijuro Kamiyama is transferred to Tokyo as new captain of the renewed Tokyo Combat Unit, commanded by Sumire Kanzaki, which operates secretly in the Great Imperial Theater in the same way as in the past with its former members. However, the situation is not very encouraging since theatrical performances are a disaster, the budget is scarce and the Japanese government considers the dissolution of the unit. Against this background, Sumire urges the Kamiyama to lead the Floral Combat Division to participate in the World of Combat Units to maintain and preserve his legacy. However, the situation will be complicated on the one hand by tensions with the Shanghai Combat Unit, who protect the city in the absence of an adequate force to protect it, and on the other hand the appearance of a mysterious masked woman allied with the forces demonic whose appearance suspiciously reminiscent of Sakura Shinguji.

Although the leading role is mainly carried by Kamiyama being the controllable character, each of the girls that make up the new formation of the Floral Combat Division will also be important, being especially important Sakura Amamiya who, apart from being a childhood friend of Seijuro, has the aspiration of follow the steps as an actress and fighter of Sakura Shinguji, an essential member of the previous unit. For support, and a great friend, you have Hatsuho Shinonome, a skillful priestess with the hammer in combat and also with the power to clean the impurities produced by demons, having as her main task take care of keeping the sacred crystal found in the courtyard of the Great Imperial Theater. Next is Clarissa "Claris" Snowflake, who is passionate about books to the point of focusing her permanent attention on them without anyone being able to bother her until they are finished. Throughout the game you will discover the problems that his special power causes him to the point of considering that it is a threat to your peers if you use it. On the other hand is Azami Mochizuki, a young girl capable of use ninja techniques and that its work is essentially based on fulfilling different types of secret missions. Finally remains Anastasia Palma, a renowned actress who joins the unit as the main attraction for the theater while teaching the rest of the girls the essential notions to improve them in the performances, also counting as a member in combat.

Throughout the game they will alternate exploration parts, in which a series of main objectives to meet to advance the plot along with other secondary that will present events that will involve the main and secondary characters. In principle you will only have access inside the Great Imperial Theater and its different locations, which include the ground floor where the stage and the scenes are located, as well as other rooms such as the changing rooms or the exterior patio, the first floor where the rooms of each of the girls in the unit are located. floral combat, and underground facilities including the bathroom, the repair room and the command control. Through the chapters will open access to other areas of Ginza with some points of interest where various events will also take place, although these will have a much smaller size.

As a support tool during the game will be the Teletron, a device that Kamiyama receives at the beginning of the plot and that includes different consultation options while receiving messages from other characters, both priority concerning the plot and additional ones that the girls in the unit will send, including notices to make assault missions, which involve fighting in battles against small hordes of enemies in the streets of Ginza. The first one is Map that allows you to see the different locations of the Great Imperial Theater and the Ginza areas, once unlocked, while marking the locations of the main events and those related to the characters. Then you can consult the list of events as much of the main plot, in the Kamiyama file, as of the females of the unit and of another nature, with the possibility of being able to see the animated sequences that some of them will have.

Another option available is the trading card list (bromide), which are collectible photographs of the game characters that can be obtained well going to the Komachi store, located at the entrance of the theater, at certain locations in the gamedetermined by an intermittent glow, or as reward for completing certain events of characters. You can also get some specials dedicated to the members of the units of each of the previous games.

Finally there is access to the minigame Koi-Koi Wars, which will be unlocked by advancing through the first few chapters of the game. In this mode you can face the characters of the game, both from different units and others of a secondary nature, in Hanafuda card games. The objective of the game is to win hands to reduce the amount of mon that the opponent has, having to play cards, which have different designs, that can be match in order to get one or more types of set, such as getting to gather all the ones that have a ribbon or to gather the one of basic cards, each of them having a certain value in mon. The game unfolds playing cards in such a way that they can match with those that are on the table, at the same time that a card is drawn from the deck, which if it also has a partner will become, along with the previous ones, the player's list that turn. When completing a list, a warning will appear on the screen as well as the corresponding amount in mon to be deducted from the opponent, having at this point the option of end the round or use the Koi-Koi command and continue in order to obtain more sets, which will give more points if possible, although it is a double-edged sword since the opponent can change the tables. Thus the game will take place in several rounds in which the objective will be to leave the opponent without mon. The first time you play, you can only face Sakura, but throughout the development of the game and after completing the game, additional characters will be added to the campus and you can even play this minigame from the main menu.

In both the main and secondary events, the LIPS system, short for Live & Adventure Picture System, which in this installment maintains the same classic foreplay scheme in which at certain moments of the conversations Kamiyama can choose from different answers available in a limited time, also including the option to exceed said limit as an additional option. This will provoke various reactions in the characters in such a way that will increase or decrease your affinity level. In other cases the system will be presented differently, having to measure the intensity of actions using the left stick for it.

At certain moments of the game each of the girls will have a face to face moment with Kamiyama, consisting of a special event in the room of each one of them where, based on interactions moving the cursor through both on the girl and the elements of the place, move the conversation to the point of gradually increase the level of affinity that will lead to a more romantic atmosphere, which will allow the interaction to continue to praise the physical attributes of the female in question (such as eyes or hair), although care will have to be taken since it can reach provoke your discomfort, something that will be evident through his reactions and the phrases he will say to get to that point.

The game will be developed through a chapter format similar to an animated series, featuring a previous of the events of the following episode at the end of each one, in which the action will be based on the exploration part, detailed in previous lines, and another dedicated to combat. This last one will take the group to different confrontations well in phases that take place in dimensional cracks inhabited by demons, each with a final boss, and others in which you will have to participate in the rounds of the World Combat Units. Despite the fact that in both the combat mechanics are the same, their development is not.

In the dimensional cracks, which have different designs, the objective will be to advance through each area facing hordes of enemies that will slow down the advance of the characters, having to finish them all in order to resume progress. During each phase, various types of enemies appear, including some specials that they will have a greater defensive power and also of attack. These phases will in turn have areas in which the turbo usage to break through walls that will allow crossing voids or climbing to access high areas, as well as others where it will be necessary jump between platforms to advance. At the end of each of them you will have to face a final boss, who will present a battle when more powerful and use techniques that will make confrontation somewhat difficult.

For its part, the World Combat Units fights are played in a different way, consisting of three rounds where the goal is get the highest score in two of them to be able to win the confrontation. For this we will have to defeat enemies that will appear in the different areas of the field, consisting of several areas of platforms connected to each other. To make things easier, a dim light column which will mark the area where find the enemies that require priority by awarding more points, which stand out for being bright gold. In the middle of the rounds you will not be able to attack the rival combat units but if it will be possible to face them later in a 3v3 match. Before dealing with these phases, it will be necessary choose to two members of the Floral Division as companions in combat, which, when selected, will increase their level of affinity.

At the end of each combat phase, the game will offer a rating screen It will measure the time used, the defeated enemies and other relevant data to measure the team's performance, providing in turn a range, which will cover from D to S, the latter being the maximum possible. This in turn will affect the character's affinity, especially when achieving the highest rating.

It should be noted that the game lacks option to fix the enemy in combat that facilitates attacking accurately, something that is especially noticeable in the aerial enemies that are difficult to hit because they cannot accurately measure the attacks and the jump level, making the fight a little rough in the long run. Nor does the camera help in this regard by offering some times when it doesn't offer an adequate point of view when it comes to fighting, although it is not generalized.

The level of affinity it will be important not only to determine Kamiyama's love interest at the end of the game, but also the motivation level that each girl will have in combat, improving their performance when facing the hordes of enemies that will present battle at each level of the game and that in turn will help improve the moral level, which will increase until a total of ten levels that will accumulate when defeating enemies, producing in combat different effects like attack and defense improvements if it increases or characteristics reduction if it decreases. The affinity will be available in the option of group status selectable on the intermediate screen of each chapter, with different emotion icons next to each of the females. It will also affect in such a way that, if the level is high enough in combat, both Kamiyama and his companion will be able to execute a join move, pressing the touchpad on the controller, which, apart from offering a small animated sequence, will allow enjoy an invincibility effect for both for a limited time.

The combat system in this installment leaves behind the tactical cutting system of previous deliveries to offer an action-based style, being able to control the Koubu units, the combat mechs used by the protagonists, by Kamiyama and by a companion, which will be determined for each episode, alternating control between them through the L1 button. Attacks are made by pressing the circle buttons, for normal attacks, and triangle, which execute strong attacks, so that combining them can get chains of attacks that allow additional movements such as being able to launch the enemy into the air and whipping them, being able to consult them in the pause menu of the game. To avoid enemy attacks you can use the dodge movement, with R1, that when executing it when an enemy executes an offensive, it will carry out a dodge perfect which will cause a slowdown time (or bullet time) in which you can execute attacks against enemies.

Each unit may execute a special move which can only be executed by filling in a spiritual energy bar, located below the life bar, through collect blue colored energy spheres, Obtainable by defeating enemies or destroying boxes, which are usually shown violet in dimensional cracks. By having it to the maximum, it will be enough with push the square button to activate the technique, which will have devastating consequences for enemies and bosses at the end of the phase, as well as offering different effects, such as Kamiyama will launch a series of attacks with his swords at high speed, while Azami will launch a large number of kunais that will defeat nearby enemies.

As an additional option you can unlock a special virtual training unit called Comba-T Pro advancing in the game in such a way that each of the bouts of each completed episode, not only with their respective characters but also with others in order to get the best possible rating upon completion, which will allow on the one hand increase the affinity level of the characters, although only when achieving the maximum rank in each phase, and also get exclusive stickers for the collection.

In playable matter, Sakura Wars maintains the basic game scheme of previous installments powered by the use of the 3D graphics engine and leaving behind, to a certain extent, the dependence on 2D illustrations, although they still have a presence for some moments of the game. The use of the LIPS system, in its two aspects, continues to offer possibilities through real-time decisions in such a way that the flow of the game is not interrupted, at the same time that the subsequent reactions become interesting to watch. As for combat, the new system in a way it is a drastic change in a franchise characterized by its tactical combat. At first the sensations that the first bars leave when trying the action approach are of being in front of a system that reminiscent of the Koei Tecmo Warriors, especially in the phases of the World of Combat Units, although at a lower level, allowing you to face enemies without problems. However as you delve deeper into the game, you begin to see that the system has some flaws like the lack of a targeting system that allows you to face enemies more easily, especially airs that cost a lot to hit, and that also leads to problems with camera angles.

In graphic matter, this delivery flaunts a new visual style. On the one hand, the 2D illustrations for the events that were so prevalent in the previous games give way to fully 3D scenes, offering sequences with the game engine in which not only Kamiyama's different interactions with the characters stand out, some very funny stand out but also the enormous expressiveness that exudes the rest of the main cast. On the other the locations of the game show enough detail, highlighting above all the Great Imperial Theater for its design and different rooms. Also worth noting the major change in character design In this section, taking Tite Kubo, known for his work in the Bleach manga series, the generational replacement to replace Kosuke Fujishima, mangaka who has stood out for his designs in series like Ah! Megamisama, Taiho Shichauzo or various titles from the Bandai Namco Tales series. The result is a style that, although different, maintains the spirit of the series and manages to more than meet the expectations placed on them. On the other hand highlight the collaboration of various artists additional to the designs of the members of the remaining combat units and other relevant characters in the game, including Yukiko Horiguchi (illustrator noted for her designs in some of the best known series from the Kyoto Animation studio), BUNBUN (known for being the character designer for the different Sword Art Online series), Ken Sugimori (former director of art and character design for the Pokémon franchise), Fumikane Shimada (whose works include his designs for the Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer franchises in anime and the Kantai Collection in video games), Noizi Ito (highlighting his designs in the Haruhi Suzumiya series and also in those of the video game The Guided Fate Paradox by Nippon Ichi Software) and Shigenori Soejima (known for his designs in the different games in the Persona series or in titles like Catherine).

In the sound section the game has compositions written by Kohei Tanaka, who is mostly known for write music for the anime series One Piece although he has also been a participant in other known projects of the Japanese manganime and also video games such as the previous installments of Sakura Wars, Resonance of Fate, Alundra or the two installments of the Gravity Rush series. The melodies of the game include different styles that range from tracks orchestrated with a calm air to others of greater intensity in moments of action, although among all, it stands out, especially the new version of the main theme of the seriesGeki! Teikoku Kagekidan , which serves as the game's opening, reflecting the continuity of the spirit that the franchise possesses but with certain variations that differentiate it from its original version. Without a doubt the catchiest subject of the game. As for dubbing, only Japanese voices are included, which stands out especially not only for being ideal in the sense of fitting in with the setting of the game, but for the work of the different voice actors, some of them quite well-known, that manage to offer a remarkable level in this section.

This analysis has been performed with a digital version provided by the game's distributor.

CONCLUSION Sakura Wars is presented as the starting point for a new stage in the series, especially due to the new character design and the change in the combat system to an action-focused style, with the counterpoint of maintaining the essence of the previous games, somewhat palpable by the mechanics in the exploration and event parts in addition to the musical compositions, including the main theme of the series.

The result is an interesting game that fans of the franchise will like and those who want to start getting to know it, especially having this time texts entirely in Spanish, tasting its history and its characters as well as the different events and content it includes. Unfortunately, the weak point of the game lies in its combat system, which while effective, in the long run denotes the lack of a lock on system and some problems with camera angles.

THE BEST The cast of main characters, very charismatic and well developed throughout the game.

The story, which gains interest with each new chapter.

Remarkable musical section, both for some orchestrated compositions and for the new version of the main theme of the series.

Good amount of extra content, highlighting the Koi Koi Wars minigame.

Texts in Spanish. WORST Lack of self-targeting makes combat somewhat difficult.

The camera in combat, which at certain times complicates the action.

The absence of an option to save the game at any time.