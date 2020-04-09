Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and partner, managed to be champion of the local tournament and in the following season he won the Copa Libertadores. Divine help.

"In a special way, I greet the champions of America: the San Lorenzo team, which is part of my cultural identity." These were the words of Pope Francis to the Almagro team when receiving them at the Vatican for having obtained the title of the Copa Libertadores in 2014.

For the most fervent believers in Catholicism, it was one more reason to affirm vehemently that God exists, that the influence of the pope speaks of the strength of faith and the supermundane power of the blessing of the Lord. It was the first time in its 106-year history that the team achieved the maximum glory of continental football. Fulfilling the dream of the legendary Copa Libertadores was one of the three achievements, but without doubt the most important, that the Cyclone, as they say in Argentina, had obtained after the announcement that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio had been chosen in the Conclave as the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church.

It may interest you: Football in literature: ten books to quarantine

Sebastián Torrico, Julio Buffarini, Mauro Cetto, Santiago Gentiletti, Emmanuel Mas, Juan Ignacio Mercier, Néstor Ortigoza, Héctor Villalba, Leandro Romagnoli, Martín Cauteruccio and Mauro Matos. Edgardo El Patón Bauza on the bench. These were the names of a squad that was apostilled with honors on the shelves of the San Lorenzo after that victory in 2014.

Along with these names, the Pope, as a good fan of the Boedo neighborhood team, keeps in his memory the names of great references such as Diego García, left midfielder and author of the goal of San Lorenzo's first professional title in 1933 and champion also in 1936 and 1946; René Alejandro Pontoni, center forward, champion in 1946 and his first idol; José Francisco Sanfilippo, center forward who played 263 games, scored 205 goals and was champion in 1959 and two-time champion in 1972; Roberto Oveja Telch, central midfielder, indisputable reference, with 425 games, 25 goals and four titles: 1968, the two championships of 72 and the one of 1974; José Rafael Albrecht, listed as one of the best central defenders in the history of San Lorenzo: he was champion in '68, played 228 games and scored 55 goals; Héctor Rodolfo Veira, champion as a player in 1968 and 1972, was an offensive midfielder and scored 68 goals in 128 games; as technician he was champion in the closing of 1995, cutting a drought of 21 years; Rodolfo Fischer, attacker with 141 goals in 271 games and two titles: in 1968 and 1972; Sergio Bismark Villar, perhaps the most admired for having worn the Ciclón shirt for thirteen years, being the player with the most games in history and one of the most successful. He was a right back and played 447 commitments, with six goals scored and four titles: 1968, two in 1972 and one in 1974; Héctor Horacio Scotta, right pointer with three titles between 72 and 74: he scored 140 goals in 226 games; Alberto Acosta, center forward with 123 goals in 276 games and two continental titles, the first for San Lorenzo: the Merconorte in 2001 and the Copa Sudamericana in 2002; Bernardo Romeo, also champion in 2001, was a forward who scored 99 goals in 207 commitments, and Pablo Michelini, central midfielder who is spoken of as a warrior without defeat; He was part of that dream time when San Lorenzo achieved the Clausura Tournament in 2001, the Merconorte Cup in the same year and the South American Cup in 2002. He played 204 games and scored eleven goals.

The truth is that San Lorenzo has a direct relationship with the Catholic religion since its genesis. Lorenzo Bartolomé Massa, a Salesian father, was one of the founders of the club, in April 1908. According to the story, the club owes its name to Massa's request to honor a martyr of the faith and one of the seven deacons of Rome in 250 AD. C., in addition to evoking the triumph of General San Martín in the combat of San Lorenzo between the independence forces of the Río de la Plata and the Spanish militias.

So any father or mother who wants to answer their child for the history of San Lorenzo and his name should refer to religion, which seems to have been home to the Almagro club for 112 years.

We will say of Pope Francis that he was born in the year in which the team that would follow later managed to win his second professional championship: 1936. Of that title there is a particular story and that is that the star was recognized when Bergoglio was already a high pontiff, in 2013, then that San Lorenzo send a letter to the AFA, arguing that the Honor Cup (won by the Almagro club) and the Championship Cup (obtained by River Plate) were then the equivalents of the new system implemented in the 2011 season -2012. At first the River title was endorsed, but later the decision was corrected and San Lorenzo was declared champion of the first tournament.

"Don't forget where they started: in that suburban field, in that oratory, in that little club … I want you to always feel gratitude for your history of sacrifices, victories and defeats. And also feel the educational responsibility, which must be implemented through coherence of life and solidarity with the weakest, to encourage young people to grow within them and perhaps even to be champions in life ”. These words of the pope in the meeting “The soccer we love”, which he held for children and youth in Italy in 2019, serve as a mirror of time to speak of the past in which he dreamed of being a soccer player, of the times in which he dedicated himself to priesthood without forgetting his passion for sports, for the faith and life experiences in which he recognized that values ​​that are also indicated in the Bible are promoted on the field. Respect, solidarity and teamwork as an antidote to selfishness are foundations of a campus, and also bases for the functioning and prosperity of a community that is lost among its unhealthy behavior. Few notice it, but from time to time the sympathy of the pope and the wisdom he professes from St. Peter's Basilica or from the squares and churches of the world also drank from the days of yesteryear, when he found freedom playing with the ball or attending as it swells the New Gasometer, San Lorenzo stadium.

Blue as a symbol of defending an ideal and red as a representation of struggle. This is how the colors of the Cyclone jacket are attributed. Two elements that are not the very source of Pope Francis' wisdom, but that due to their extension and their relevance in human nature end up digging in the holes of a morality that has managed to balance itself due to its role on earth to tell everyone the believers of the world, from a square that has never been so uninhabited before, that there is a crisis that we are witnessing in this misunderstood time, where “human beings have discovered that they cannot continue each one on their own, but only together and that nobody saves himself ”.

The memories of a passion return to the mind of a leader to evoke the figure of René Pontoni, the first idol he had in San Lorenzo, who scored 66 goals in 102 games. It can also take you to the days when you were officiating as a priest and used to enter the locker room and the grass of the New Gasometer to pray for the future of the club. Under his robe he can wear the Barça shirt of his usual team. And from time to time he receives the footballers who do not allow us to forget that sport has always had a relationship with religion, not only because of the passion and fanaticism they arouse, but because they are faith, refuge and altar to the that many cling to maintain discipline and not fall into the temptation and evil that is already mentioned in the Our Father.

Talking about a soccer pope is an attraction for those who believe in football as the best of sports and in the Catholic religion as their favorite setting for the food of their spirit and the maintenance of their hope. His empathy with those who ask for a blessing on the club shirt of his loves ends up making more than one dreamer believe the phrase with which Juan Villoro titled one of his books on football: "God is round."