Safe USA: Russia has tested technology to destroy satellites

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Safe USA: Russia has tested technology to destroy satellites

The US Defense Department believes that Russia may have tested one new technology capable of destroying satellites in orbit. Based on the information available, fortunately, this test did not cause any harm, but the concerns of American officials are many.

The discovery was made on July 15, when a Russian satellite called Kosmos 1543 released an unknown object into orbit near another Russian satellite. The two sides have not made contact, and the Russian Defense Minister explained that Kosmos 2543 was about to approach the target for a simple inspection.

Indeed, as explained by Brian Weeden to The Verge, this is not an unusual operation since Kosmos 2543 is really a “satellite inspector“, and these approaches have become a custom in Russian space operations of the past decade.

To worry Russian officials that in January some satellite locators noticed that the Russian satellites Kosmos 2542 and 2543 were almost stalking USA 245, a behaviour defined as “unusual and disturbing” by General John Raymond who called the Kosmos 2543 object a “bullet”, to the point that according to him it is the definitive proof of the space weapon in the hands of the Russians.

The Russian satellite system used to conduct this test on orbiting weapons is the same one we raised concerns about earlier in the year when Russia carried out manoeuvres near a U.S. government satellite. This is further evidence of Russia’s continued efforts to develop and test space-based systems consistent with the military doctrine of the Kremlin, which employs weapons capable of endangering US and allied space resources” Raymond said in a statement.

Even the experts worry that the object ejected from Kosmos 2543 travelled faster than the main satellite to the point that it has been compared to a bullet. Clearly, there is currently no clear evidence in the hands of the USA, which is why these statements are to be labelled as mere assumptions.

Yesterday the USA presented the Space Force logo and motto.

