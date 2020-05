Ryanair has announced that it intends to provide 40% of its flights from 1 July if some of the social restrictions have been removed and effective public health arrangements have been put in place at the airports.

The body said the crew and passengers will be forced to wear masks and take their temperature before boarding a plane.

Passengers will also be asked to check in online, keep boarding passes on their phones and carry less luggage with them.

As of mid-March, Ryanair has provided only 30 flights a day between Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe.