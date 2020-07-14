Ryanair is to cut 1,000 flights between this country and the UK for August and September due to the continuing travel restrictions in place due to the crown virus.

The airline claims that up to 200,000 passengers will be lost at the regional airports in Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry.

Ryanair has strongly criticized the quarantine restrictions in place in Ireland.

Ryanair is urging the Irish Government to remove all travel restrictions in place between this country and the European Union as a matter of urgency so that hotels, breakfast and accommodation, restaurants and other tourism providers can conduct their business. put to work again and try to resurrect.

The Irish Government continues to adhere to its travel policy stating that if people go overseas for unnecessary reasons this will greatly increase the risk of more cases of Covid-19 being brought back into the country.