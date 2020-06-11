Green Party leader Éamon Ryan has apologized for using racist atrocities, as he himself said, during a debate in the Dáil this morning on the issue of racism in Ireland.

In a message he posted on Twitter this afternoon, the TD argued that he was reading from an article written by someone else when the word offensive came into question.

Éamon Ryan indicated that he should not read the word and wished to apologize to people who were wounded as a result.

He said he was aware that that particular word should never be used.