Russian navy to be equipped with most dangerous ‘hypersonic nuclear weapons’ soon: Putin

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Putin said the Russian military continues to be modernized and invincible. (Photo: Internet)

St. Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Russian navy will soon be equipped with the world’s most dangerous hypersonic nuclear weapons, the breakdown of which no one currently has.

He made the remarks while addressing the annual parade of the Russian Navy, which was attended by Russian warships as well as submarines.

Putin said the Russian military continues to be modernized and invincible. The Russian navy already has a hypersonic cruise missile called “Zircon” which will soon be equipped with nuclear weapons and made even more dangerous and destructive.

It is currently intended to destroy ships, but once equipped with nuclear warheads, it will be able to wipe out entire cities.

In his speech, Vladimir Putin also said that Russian submarines were being upgraded to carry nuclear weapons and destroy coastal cities by modernizing the submarine “Poseidon”.

Note that “hypersonic” refers to 5 to 10 times the speed of sound. Most medium-range ballistic missiles fly hypersonic or even faster, but cruise missiles require state-of-the-art technology to make hypersonic, which only a few countries around the world currently have.

