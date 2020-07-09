Russian model happy and satisfied with swollen cheeks after injection

Moscow: Russian model and Instagram star, Anastasia Pokreshik first thickened her lips to look unique, but her passion did not abate, so she injected herself in the face to clear her cheeks, which caused a ping pong on her cheek. Like a ball, flowers gathered on the bones of crooks.

Despite this ridiculous look, he is very happy with his new look.

Anastasia said that she had a large nose, which she had spent thousands of dollars to enlarge, but her nose still did not look right. He then injected himself with hyaluronic acid into his cheeks to make his cheeks stand out, but this caused the cheeks to move upwards and take on a strange shape. However, they are satisfied with it.

"I would like to inject more into my cheeks to make them clearer and will continue to do so until my real goal is achieved," said Anastasia. But in the process, she is experimenting on her own instead of seeking the help of an expert.

Currently, women are popular all over the world, including Russia. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone. He decided to inject himself in the face after watching a doctor's video on YouTube and, according to him, he had taken all precautionary measures.

Anastasia says she has so far spent more than ڈالر 2,000 on clearing her lips and cheeks to look "beautiful."