Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Russian model happy and satisfied with swollen cheeks after injection

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Moscow: Russian model and Instagram star, Anastasia Pokreshik first thickened her lips to look unique, but her passion did not abate, so she injected herself in the face to clear her cheeks, which caused a ping pong on her cheek. Like a ball, flowers gathered on the bones of crooks.

Despite this ridiculous look, he is very happy with his new look.

Anastasia said that she had a large nose, which she had spent thousands of dollars to enlarge, but her nose still did not look right. He then injected himself with hyaluronic acid into his cheeks to make his cheeks stand out, but this caused the cheeks to move upwards and take on a strange shape. However, they are satisfied with it.

"I would like to inject more into my cheeks to make them clearer and will continue to do so until my real goal is achieved," said Anastasia. But in the process, she is experimenting on her own instead of seeking the help of an expert.

Currently, women are popular all over the world, including Russia. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone. He decided to inject himself in the face after watching a doctor's video on YouTube and, according to him, he had taken all precautionary measures.

Anastasia says she has so far spent more than ڈالر 2,000 on clearing her lips and cheeks to look "beautiful."

More Articles Like This

Success in removing kidney stones through ultrasound

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Washington: Kidney stones can now be easily destroyed by sound waves. This has been demonstrated in practice on pigs. Earlier, experts had conducted successful...
Read more

A case of bubonic plague has been reported in China

Latest news Brian Adam -
According to reports from the New York Times, a pastor from an autonomous region of northern China seems to have contracted the bubonic plague....
Read more

Here are three things you (surely) don’t know about nuclear waste

Tech News Brian Adam -
There are many wrong legends when it comes to nuclear waste. Many times some rumours are exaggerated, others are incredibly true: it can really...
Read more

Solved a 100-year mystery related to a chemistry experiment

Science Brian Adam -
Because adding electrons to a bright blue ammonia solution turns it into bright bronze metal? This mysterious transition has made scientists confuse for a...
Read more

In Australia ancient Aboriginal sites have been discovered underwater

Science Brian Adam -
A long time ago, sea ​​levels were much lower than they are today, and there were "extra" emerged lands where humans lived. How were...
Read more

WHO: Evidence about Coronavirus airborne transmission is emerging

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
After the letter on the air transmission of Coronavirus, signed by 239 experts and addressed to the WHO, the latter has partially changed its...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY