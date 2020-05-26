Latest news
Updated:

Russian military helicopter crashes, killing 4

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Russian Air Force helicopter on training flight, photo: file

Moscow: A Russian military training flight crashed into a runway during an emergency landing, killing four personnel.

According to Russian media, a military helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the Chhokotka area due to a technical malfunction, during which the high-speed helicopter collided with the runway in the vertical direction, which caused the helicopter to catch fire.

The helicopter caught fire and all four soldiers were burnt to death. Rescue agencies transported the mutilated bodies from the wreckage of the helicopter to the hospital while the wreckage of the helicopter was removed from the runway.

A Russian air force spokesman blamed the crash on a technical glitch in the helicopter and said the bodies had been taken to a forensic lab, where they would be handed over to relatives after DNA matching. Has gone

