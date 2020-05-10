Sunday, May 10, 2020
Russia wants to land 3 spacecraft on the moon by 2025

By Brian Adam
Russia wants to land 3 spacecraft on the moon by 2025

Russia, as well as the United States, China and other countries in the world, intend to disembark on our satellite. The nation has a series of three lunar missions planned for the first half of this decade. Vladimir Kolmykov, head of the Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association, recently spoke about the current state of the program.

Missions will pick up where the Soviet space program left off in the 1970s, with the new spacecraft nicknamed Luna-25, Luna-26 and Luna-27, which all represent partnerships with the European Space Agency (ESA). “The Luna-25 spacecraft is currently in the assembly and early test phases, “Kolmykov told President Vladimir Putin during a call published by the Kremlin on April 10.”I hope the 2021 Luna-25 launch target will be achieved.

According to conversion with Kolmykov, published on the Roscosmos website on April 14, the spacecraft Luna-25 is expected to be completed in March and the space agency is currently setting the launch date for October 1, 2021. The goal is to use the Luna-26 spacecraft to map the satellite’s surface, and Luna-27 to study the lunar regolith. “Overall, we are quite confident that the targets for Luna-26 and Luna-27 will be achieved in 2024 and 2025 respectively“, continues Kolmykov.

Other missions are also under study: Luna-28, in fact, could transport a small rover and send the moon rocks back to Earth; Luna-29 could carry an even bigger rover on our beautiful satellite (which seems not to be as “dead” as scientists thought).

