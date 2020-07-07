Russia pays Taliban to kill US troops, US media

Washington: Two reports in the New York Times claim that Russia secretly paid the Taliban a large sum of money to kill US and other coalition troops stationed in Afghanistan. I had informed my superiors.

Later in March this year, US intelligence agencies also briefed Donald Trump on the issue, including sanctions against Russia and protests at the diplomatic level, but the US president refused to accept this.

Following the news, representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties have begun to demand an answer from the Trump administration as to why it has been so lenient with Russia.

The White House has denied the allegations, while the Russian embassy in the United States and the Afghan Taliban have denied the allegations. John Ratcliffe, the director of national security in the United States, said Trump had not been briefed on the matter, but declined to comment on the alleged links between Russia and the Taliban in the killing of US troops.

Later, US President Donald Trump also strongly denied the news in a tweet on Sunday morning and criticized the New York Times.

It should be noted that this news was published at a time when the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban is being implemented, under which the Taliban have guaranteed the safe return of American troops from Afghanistan and not to attack them.