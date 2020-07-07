Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Russia pays Taliban to kill US troops, US media

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

A leaked benchmark hints at the brutal power of future NVIDIA RTX 3000 ‘Ampere’ family

The thing gets interesting in the world of dedicated graphics: AMD is preparing to launch its graphics with Navi...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The New York Times claims that Russia paid a lot of money to the Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan. (Photo: YouTube screen grab)

Washington: Two reports in the New York Times claim that Russia secretly paid the Taliban a large sum of money to kill US and other coalition troops stationed in Afghanistan. I had informed my superiors.

Later in March this year, US intelligence agencies also briefed Donald Trump on the issue, including sanctions against Russia and protests at the diplomatic level, but the US president refused to accept this.

Following the news, representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties have begun to demand an answer from the Trump administration as to why it has been so lenient with Russia.

The White House has denied the allegations, while the Russian embassy in the United States and the Afghan Taliban have denied the allegations. John Ratcliffe, the director of national security in the United States, said Trump had not been briefed on the matter, but declined to comment on the alleged links between Russia and the Taliban in the killing of US troops.

Later, US President Donald Trump also strongly denied the news in a tweet on Sunday morning and criticized the New York Times.

It should be noted that this news was published at a time when the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban is being implemented, under which the Taliban have guaranteed the safe return of American troops from Afghanistan and not to attack them.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

50 water treatment plants in poor condition

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that over 50 water treatment plants that provide water to one million people may fail and pose a...
Read more

TikTok, the United States ready to ban: "it is a tool for surveillance and propaganda"

Apps Brian Adam -
TikTok has announced that it will block its app in Hong Kong following the adoption of the new national security law which guaranteed greater...
Read more

New app to track the spread of the crown virus

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Department of Health and the Health Service Executive are launching a new app this morning to track people close to other people who...
Read more

Tencent hugs her inner Goldman Sachs

Latest news Brian Adam -
It is usually a bad sign when a technology company spends more time buying than developing. Tencent may be an exception. The Chinese Goliath...
Read more

It’s time for Boohoo managers to improve in social responsibility

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Boohoo once again grabs attention in environmental, social and corporate governance matters. An infiltrated journalist for The Sunday Times has discovered that a factory...
Read more

Roadmap developed for development of electronics, agriculture and chemical sciences in Pakistan

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government has decided to make the fields of agriculture,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY