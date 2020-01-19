RuPaul’s DragCon UK organisers issue statement after visitors complain

RuPaul’s DragCon UK organisers have insisted problems will be ironed out following a flood of complaints from visitors.

US star RuPaul opened what was billed as the “world’s largest celebration of drag culture”.

But some fans tweeted their frustration following long waits to get into Olympia London.

Visitor @GraceAnatomyUK wrote: “RuPaulsDragCon is a total shambles. We’ve been queueing for two hours, haven’t moved for one hour, no updates, no nothing!

“Cold, hungry, feet hurt, need the loo. And we paid a fortune for the tickets!”

Liv Woodward wrote: “This is far too overpacked. How are you meant to move in that?!”

@101Gothgirl wrote: “This is what happens when drag goes mainstream. This is also what happens when you oversell tickets for the sake of money vs the integrity of your fans.”

Event organisers World Of Wonder said in a statement that problems would be fixed for Sunday’s event.

They offered refunds to anyone who was not able to get in.

“Health and Safety officers had advised us to temporarily halt the queue entrances today for an hour due to clogging of the aisles and from there on out – we got everyone in as fast as possible under H&S’s watch,” they said.

“We have met with the venue, security and H&S for tomorrow’s event and are confident that the same issues won’t arise.

“Thank you and we appreciate you. If your ticket wasn’t scanned and you would like to return you are welcome to use your ticket to come tomorrow.

“If you can’t make tomorrow, refunds will be honoured – please email [email protected] for further assistance.”

Organisers billed the event as “the very best in drag fashion, queer and pop culture and LGBTQ+ art.”

RuPaul, who has been on BBC Three on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, cut the ribbon to mark the start of the convention.