Run: the latest PowerToys tool that comes to Windows 10 can now be downloaded to optimize searches on the PC

At the end of April we saw how the Microsoft PowerToys were updated again. It was version 0.17 that provided a series of improvements that we already reviewed and that has already been outdated, since you can now download and install version 0.18 of some PowerToys that premiere two more than interesting functions.

The PowerToys in us version 0.18 release improvements. On the one hand the function called Run, a tool that comes to improve all the good that “PowerLauncher” already offered in its day. It is a kind of search engine in the true Spotlihgt style in macOS that allows you to search for files on your computer and launch applications. And next to it, Keyboard manager, a utility to remap the keys of our equipment.

Improving searches

Before continuing, if you are interested in PowerToys you can download them from this link on GitHub. A quick installation after which you will see how The word Run appears on screen and in large in the installation interface.

Run is a very ambitious function, since it comes with the aim of combining in a single tool what we can do right now if we use the Windows Start menu or Win + R key combination. But to these functions, Run adds the ability to perform personalized web searches thanks to Bing (then open the Edge browser if we want to consult the result) or locate processes running on the computer.

To bring development to fruition, Microsoft has collaborated with those responsible for Wox, an application for Windows that offers quite similar benefits, or WindowsWalker. Run lands like this in a first version that, yes, it is not as polished as it should, something logical to be a first test. In fact, a slight lag appears in the searches, but forgivable.

Another new feature in PowerToys in version 0.18 is the Keyboard Manager presence, a tool that allows users to remap the keyboard and thus modify the functions of the keys on our computer.

Remember that installing PowerToys is very easy and you just have to follow the tutorial that we did in its day and download them from Github.