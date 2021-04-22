RTE Liveline controversy when Joe Duffy loses it and roars at caller after she labels the woman a ‘homophobic feminazi’

Sparks flew on this afternoon’s Liveline after host Joe Duffy yelled at a person who called another woman a “homophobic feminazi.”

The normally personable host lost his cool after caller Lisa brought the accusation at fellow guest Laoise during a discussion about plans to install unisex bathrooms in schools.

Laoise was speaking out against the proposal, while Lisa was in favor of the emotional issue.

Laoise expressed concern about trans children using unisex toilets, using the term “boy identified as trans” rather than using the term “trans girl” in an example she gave to support her point.

Lisa called this an “insult” and added, “I think that woman [Laoise] It’s from the 1940s or something, what’s going on?

“Seriously Joe, that’s ridiculous. This woman has been given a platform and to be honest with you I think she’s finding herself, and this is just my personal opinion, she sounds like a homophobic feminazi.”

The last comment didn’t sit well with Joe, who blew his head off and yelled, “Lisa, bye. No! No such language on this show. No such language on this show. Enough.”

The show then went straight into an ad hiatus and when she returned, Lisa was no longer on the line and the host apologized.

He said, “Laoise, please accept my apology, I didn’t know you were coming.”

“I thought it was an outrageous use of language. Nothing you’ve said on this show so far would lead someone to use those phrases, so please accept my apologies.”

