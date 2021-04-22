Thursday, April 22, 2021
HomeNEWSRTE Liveline controversy when Joe Duffy loses it and roars at caller...
NEWS

RTE Liveline controversy when Joe Duffy loses it and roars at caller after she labels the woman a ‘homophobic feminazi’

By Adi Butt
0
2
0 cc 1916 garden 890431037.jpg
0 cc 1916 garden 890431037.jpg

Sparks flew on this afternoon’s Liveline after host Joe Duffy yelled at a person who called another woman a “homophobic feminazi.”

The normally personable host lost his cool after caller Lisa brought the accusation at fellow guest Laoise during a discussion about plans to install unisex bathrooms in schools.

Laoise was speaking out against the proposal, while Lisa was in favor of the emotional issue.

Laoise expressed concern about trans children using unisex toilets, using the term “boy identified as trans” rather than using the term “trans girl” in an example she gave to support her point.

Lisa called this an “insult” and added, “I think that woman [Laoise] It’s from the 1940s or something, what’s going on?

“Seriously Joe, that’s ridiculous. This woman has been given a platform and to be honest with you I think she’s finding herself, and this is just my personal opinion, she sounds like a homophobic feminazi.”

The last comment didn’t sit well with Joe, who blew his head off and yelled, “Lisa, bye. No! No such language on this show. No such language on this show. Enough.”

The show then went straight into an ad hiatus and when she returned, Lisa was no longer on the line and the host apologized.

He said, “Laoise, please accept my apology, I didn’t know you were coming.”

“I thought it was an outrageous use of language. Nothing you’ve said on this show so far would lead someone to use those phrases, so please accept my apologies.”

We will bring you the latest updates, images and videos on this breaking news.

For the latest news and breaking news, visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the great headlines, images, reviews, opinions, and videos on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive, the official Dublin Live Twitter account, real news in real time.

We are also on Facebook / dublinlive: your must-have news, features, videos and images all day from the capital.

Via | Dublin live
Previous articleIrish pubs reopening date: beer gardens followed by indoor drinks in ‘3 or 4 weeks’, says Dublin publican
Next articleBallymun hotel families ‘are not under pressure to move immediately’ as council ends rumors about fruit pickers
Adi Butt
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Euro Live News brings you the Latest news from around the world specially Eurape and ireland. We are Covering breaking news and headlines, local news, analysis, and opinion.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv