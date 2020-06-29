Roscosmos wants to bring tourists to the ISS in 2023: there will be a walk!

These are days of excellent space announcements. After NASA opened up to commercial suborbital space flights, another Space Agency has decided to reveal big plans for the years to come. Indeed, the Russian Roscosmos wants to bring some tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge, the Russian Space Agency has announced that it wants to reach the ISS in two paying people, making them travel with the Soyuz. However, contrary to what one might think, it is not the first time that Roscosmos has brought tourists to the International Space Station.

In fact, there have already been other people who have reached the ISS in the past in this way. To give you a concrete example, the last tourist was Guy Laliberté, founder and owner of Cirque du Soleil, who travelled aboard the Sojuz TMA-16 in 2009.

Why had the project been paused? Well, simply because the Americans had lost the possibility of launching rockets from their soil therefore the only spacecraft to reach the ISS had become Soyuz. This means that Roscosmos has had to prioritize the transportation of NASA astronauts for years.

However, the recent launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule has changed the cards on the table and the Russian Space Agency did not hesitate much to announce its plans regarding the recovery of space tourism.

But this is not the most interesting news. In fact, the Russian Space Agency is even more ambitious: one of the two tourists should also take a “spacewalk”, accompanied by an experienced cosmonaut. It would be the first time that this has happened with regards to a “common citizen”.

By the way, it seems that Roscomos can already bring some tourists starting from 2021, but the latter should not carry out “spacewalks”. For the occasion, the Russian Space Agency is collaborating with theUS company Space Adventures, who will organize the “trips”.