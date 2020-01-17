Roidmi launches three vacuum cleaners in the UK

The S1 range has CE approval, comes with UK plugs and two-year EU/UK guarantees that include the batteries. The cleaners are available to buy from a number of online and high street retailers, including Selfridges and Amazon.

Roidmi, which was founded in 2015, has 103 technical patents for its vacuum cleaners. The brand is notable for its design-led approach, winning six international design awards to date.

Features of the S1 series include a 270-degree handle design for comfortable use, rotating and ultra-flexible cleaning heads, an array of specialised accessories including a motorised mattress tool (which the company is calling an anti-mite brush in a daring bid to put us off food for life) and a both a soft roller for hard floors and a carbon fire and rubber blade for carpets. The cleaners also have anti-tangle technology to minimise hairs getting caught around the roller.

The range is also fitted with HEPA filters, meaning that they’ll pick up 99.97% of particles that are 3 microns or larger. (For reference, a human hair is 50-70 microns thick.) That makes them a good option for anyone who is dust-sensitive – or indeed any folks who are serious about having a spotless home.

The S1 is the flagship model with an RRP of £419. It’s a 2.6kg cordless, with a 60 minute battery capacity, although you should note that this means up to 60 minutes on the lowest power setting. It will give you only 10 minutes of cleaning time on the highest setting.

It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum cleaner. Not only does it come with all of the attachments mentioned above, but it also features a photosensitive LED, which will automatically switch on when you start vacuuming in dark spots.

Finally, it also has an app that allows you to check the battery, filter and bin levels. Apparently, the app can also estimate how many calories you’re burning while you vacuum – but this feature is giving us Stepford Wives vibes, so we’ll move swiftly on.

We reviewed this model and liked it a lot, awarding it a solid four out of five stars. Our only real reservation was its low dust capacity. You can buy the S1 for £324 from AO.com.

The S1 Special is less expensive at £349 RRP, with fewer features and frills than the flagship model. Its specifications are the same as the S1, apart from the fact that its battery life maxes out at 50 minutes. It does not come with the app and it’s not clear from the website whether or not it features the LED. It does, however, come in an eye-catching red and white design that could be divisive, in a Marmite sort of a way.

The S1 Special is currently available from Amazon for £249 and from AO.com for £269.

Finally, there’s the Roidmi S1E. It’s the lightest model, at 2.4kg. It’s also the least expensive, at £269 RRP. It has only a 40-minute battery capacity (which would not give it long at maximum power) and less suction power than the other two models.

You can pick up the S1E from AO.com for £225.97, although Amazon is currently undercutting that with a price of £199.

All of the vacuum cleaners and all accessories are also available from Roidmi online.

We also reviewed the Roidmi X20 and really rated that. For a general browse, have a look at our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners we’ve reviewed or read our article on what to consider when you’re buying a vacuum cleaner.

Finally, here are the best vacuum cleaner deals of the moment.