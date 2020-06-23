ROG Armory Crate: from GPU to headphones, a hub for PC management

Over the years the manufacturers have developed software that greatly simplifies the correct organization of our PCs, however, there is still the risk, especially in the presence of devices produced by different companies, to find the PC full of programs that run in the background, that flood the system and that in any case do not solve the problem: software for the mouse, one for the keyboard, another for the motherboard and so on.

It may even happen that two peripherals from the same manufacturer need two separate software, one for the management of our headset and the other for the synchronization of the RGB lights, for example. This is not the case with ROG which in recent months has published and constantly improved the new one Armory Crate, a unified software, also available on ROG Phone, which allows you to manage all the components compatible with AURA Sync in a single large dedicated hub.

The code that governs chaos

Armory Crate is an indispensable resource for all owners of ROG hardware and peripherals. This software shows up as a one-step app capable of connecting, configuring and controlling a large number of ROG gaming products. Thanks to the convenient unified interface it is possible to customize the LEDs and RGB effects for each compatible device and synchronize them all together thanks to Aura Sync. The software also allows you to manage and set the various hardware components and external peripherals with dedicated panels, thus avoiding the dispersion of these settings in many, and uncomfortable, micro-apps. Finally, with Armory Crate you can easily register products, change your user profile and comfortably read all the news and offers on the hardware and on our favourite video games.

The ASUS ROG management software provides a series of tools that are easily accessible thanks to a classic drop-down menu and a series of subsections for each individual utility.

The menu Aura Sync allows you to customize the RGB lighting of hardware and peripherals, such as motherboards and video cards, as well as to synchronize everything. From the appropriate section, it is possible to interact with any parameter, starting from the light effect for each area up to the choice of colours. Each new creation can be saved and linked to a specific profile, thus favouring the variety of situations and the quick choice. In the menu dedicated to the devices instead each section opens the doors to a myriad of possibilities: map the keyboard and the mouse, manage all the audio parameters of our headset including equalization and 7.1 surround sound (for a practical example you can read the ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 review), check the AIO system and the cooling fans, set the motherboard to your liking, push the laptop overclocking and much more. In short, a real control centre that replaces individual management applications.

A personal butler

Armory Crate is also the fastest way to keep your PC up to date: the software allows you to update the firmware of the various components keeping track of all the history, so as to quickly identify any problems or conflicts. ASUS has also thought about the organization of the video game library with a section completely dedicated to our favourite titles. With a single click, it is possible to recover all the games installed on disk and manage them directly from the application. Furthermore, a tab dedicated to news and all the hardware and software news from which you can directly access offers and promotions on games and components.

Finally, the application allows you to customize your user profile and manage the registration of each individual product, very useful in case you need to access repair and warranty services.

In short, Armory Crate succeeds in the arduous task of unifying the management of ROG peripherals and it does so in an excellent way, turning comfortably in the background without any problem and without affecting the overall system performance.