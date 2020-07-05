Tech NewsSpace tech
Rocket Lab space launch failed: lost Electron rocket and satellites

By Brian Adam
Rocket Lab space launch failed: lost Electron rocket and satellites

The space sector is increasingly competitive and there are several companies that satellites are launching into orbit. Just a few days ago we saw the success of SpaceX, which thanks to the Falcon 9 rocket has completed the mission linked to the GPS III satellite. However, everything does not always go as hoped.

In fact, yesterday 4th July 2020 Rocket Lab, a US private company that deals with the production and launch of rockets, has failed to achieve its goal. According to also to what reported by TechCrunch and The Verge, the Electron rocket started at 23:19 Italian time from Mahia Peninsula (New Zealand). Initially, everything seemed to go according to plan and fans were following the launch live.

However, about six minutes before departure, the problems started. In fact, the rocket started to lose speed and, after some time, Rocket Lab explained through a Twitter post that the mission called “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” ended with the loss of the rocket and satellites it was carrying. The goal of the U.S. company was to bring seven satellites into orbit for various companies, including Canon and Planet, companies that wanted to capture high-resolution images of Earth from space.

For the uninitiated, that of 4 July 2020 was the thirteenth mission of Rocket Lab. According to what reported by Space, the previous launch called “Don’t Stop Me Now”, which by the way had been postponed by about two and a half months due to the situation related to COVID-19, had taken place on June 13, 2020, and it had brought 5 satellites into orbit with success. In short, we hope that this failure is only a “mishap”.

Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab, commented on the incident with a Twitter post: “We missed the flight in the advanced part of the mission. I am very sorry that we have not been able to launch satellites for our customers. Please be assured that we will solve the problem and return to the launch pad soon“.

