Updated:

Rocket attacks on US embassies and military installations in Iraq

By Brian Adam
0
0

The rocket was defused in the air and its fragments hit a nearby building, Photo: File

Baghdad: Rockets were fired at US embassies and military installations in Iraq, but US air defence defused the rockets in mid-air.

According to the International News Agency, a rocket was fired at the US embassy in the Red Zone area of ​​Iraq, which was defused in the air by the air defence system installed in the US embassy. However, parts of the rocket collided with a nearby building. Injured.

The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a U.S. military base. The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a U.S. military base.

On the other hand, a rocket attack has been carried out on the US military base in northern Baghdad, but the US troops also thwarted this attack. There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage. In addition to the US military, Coalition forces are stationed at Taji Base.

A spokesman for the Iraqi army said both attacks were carried out in the Ali al-Saleh area of ​​Baghdad, and that US military installations and embassies had been under missile attack for months. Ali al-Saleh is considered a stronghold of pro-Iranian forces.

It should be noted that since the death of General Qasim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Al-Quds Force, in the US attack on Baghdad Airport in January this year, the attacks on US troops and the embassy have increased.

