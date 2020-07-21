Rock of Ages 3 Make & Break Review: build and destroy

Rock of Ages is a series that bases much of its charm on comedy, on the way it has to re-read history by creating funny and clumsy skits. The ACE Team games are inspired by the humor of Monty Python (many of the comic clips recall the 1994 Monty Python's Complete Waste of Time game) and are created as a collage of images "stolen" from some famous works of art, placed in a different context and animated in an awkward and comic way. Behind this humor then hides a gameplay that can bring to mind Marble Madness: controlling a huge boulder, the player must go to the finish line avoiding any kind of pitfalls, while he is required to dose the direction and speed well in order not to fall into the void.

Then there is another part of Rock of Ages that it is instead inspired by tower defense video games, in which we are asked to organize a path of traps to prevent the opposing boulder from reaching its destination. In short, Rock of Ages has a lot of facets, and the third chapter, called Make & Break, further enriches the offer already put in place by its predecessors.

The adventures of Elpenore

In Rock of Ages 3 the figure of Sisyphus, with which the boulder symbol of the game is associated, is mentioned only indirectly: the incipit of the story mode tells an alternative version of the Odyssey, the moment when Ulysses (who according to some theses he would be the son of Sisyphus) and his crew are located on the island of Polyphemus.

With the proven style of ACE Team, the narration immediately takes on playful tones: the two-dimensional depictions of the characters, with a caricatural style reminiscent of Greek art, move with snappy, exaggerated and therefore funny and funny animations. The dialogues are a series of mumbles and onomatopoeias that still manage to tell, as long as you know the story or the myth of reference, a parodistic version of some of the most known and important events of our past. The initial tutorial is undoubtedly the most beautiful and interesting point of Rock of Ages 3, because it manages to bring the over-the-top movies and the sequences played in the best way: after having clashed with the violent Polyphemus, Ulysses and his companions they find themselves locked up in the cave where the Cyclops keeps his sheep. The clever Achaean then decides to create a ball of sheep to destroy the stone that tightens the entrance to the cave and thus flee. Control then passes to the player, who must dodge the traps placed by Polyphemus and then crash the ball of sheep against the entrance of the cave to open an escape route.

After breaking free from Polyphemus' captivity, Ulysses is crushed by a boulder (which then turns out to be the "protagonist" of the game) launched by the furious cyclops. The command post is assigned to his companion Elpenore, who, however, has to deal with the curses of Poseidon, infuriated by the blinding of his son. The Greek crew then finds themselves wandering the ocean forced to retrace some historical events ranging from the Roman Empire to the 1800s in Russia.

From this moment on, unfortunately, Rock of Ages 3 he completely loses his compass, stops to melt the Monty Python-style gags with the sequences played with sympathy and therefore becomes a banal racing game mixed with tower defense.

He continually tries to snatch some laughter, and he succeeds also thanks to the hilarious stories that see Caesar save himself from the conspiracy of Brutus and Cassius, to the images that portray Queen Elizabeth I of England as a new Mazinger who destroys the Invincible Army, but not it never goes beyond because of an inorganicity that is too hard to digest.

The running phases while checking the boulder, whether to destroy the doors of the enemy castle or to obtain a record time, have a style that differs too much from the filmed scenes and therefore they cannot replicate its pleasantness and comedy. Not even with the pleasant soundtrack, which includes classic songs rearranged in a rock key (there is Mozart's Rondo alla Turca, Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker), or with comic pieces that wink at the pop culture of the Internet (the representation of the famous meme "Coffin Dance"), the title of Ace Teams is back on track.

It seemed to us that all the contents proposed by the story mode of Rock of Ages 3 they are only there to make numbers, and not to reinforce the comic and creative aspect of production. But even if we ignored all the problems of organicity, the game would not shine anyway due to a repeated and immoderate use of the same solutions. Rock of Ages 3 showcases all its ideas in the first poor hour, and the remaining ten are a continuous repetition of mechanics without noteworthy variations, which is not a timid increase in difficulty or some new gadget for the tower defense sections, that however sin of excessive superficiality. Mostly, from the middle onwards there is a constant recycling of assets and themes that make the "journey into history"less interesting than it might seem. Little quotes from Mortal Kombat, Mario Kart-style tracks or adventure as the fragile Humpty Dumpty: Rock of Ages 3 shows its merits only in the very first moments and in the filmed scenes, but it tumbles and rolls down the rest of the time.

Do and undo

The Rock of Ages series bases its charm on its comic style, it is difficult to say otherwise, yet limiting oneself to the story mode alone would, for the third chapter of the series, be very reductive. The subtitle Make & Break makes it clear that in addition to the destructive component, that is, the one that involves rolling a rock for a clivo, there is also a constructive one which relies heavily on users' imagination. In fact, the creation mode provides an editor that allows you to create tracks with great simplicity and then to share them with the community.

On the game servers there are already several designed for competition both online and locally: the value of multiplayer should not be underestimated, because during games with two or more people many of the limits of Rock of Ages 3 are smoothed (like the AI not always flawless). However, the fact remains that the adventure is very smashed and confused, and very often it is luck to dictate the winner.

This makes the ACE Team title a goliardic experience, little based on strategies or technical details. It should also be borne in mind that the extreme repetitiveness of the game modes and their poorly studied mechanics risk drastically reducing the strength of the experience, which it may already be boring after a handful of sessions.