Tuesday, May 19, 2020
ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games

The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with Titan technology in switches, this allows each grip to be more precise and faster. Could this patent give him to compete with optical sensitivity to be more competitive in video games? Next, we give you our impressions after a month of using the Vulcan 121 AIMO.

Design

The keyboard case has a metallic finish that at first glance makes it look like a premium product, in fact, from a close up you can notice that it is made of aluminum. The distance of the keys with the base allows you to clean it in an optimal way and when the lights are on it is more attractive. This is a great success since most in this category, it is necessary to remove the parts to keep the device free of dust or residue.

The volume control and the effect buttons without being lit have a simple finish that contrasts with everything else, arguably a little out of tune, but when turned on they take another dimension.

It also integrates a magnetic support to support the hands that does not have the padded softening that we normally see in others of the same style, this in long days of play can get annoying.

Personalization

It has an engine via software called Roccat Swarm that allows you to adjust the color of the keyboard, own brand headphones and even a mouse. With this you can put feedback sounds to the keys like:

  • Click sound
  • Typewriter
  • To be
  • And science fiction

On the other hand, you can assign keys, make macros, profiles and even predetermine functions of the operating system, internet, applications or even customize timers by simply dragging these functions through the program to one of the buttons.

Finally, in the lighting functions, it brings predetermined effects such as wave, snake, heartbeat, breath, faded effect, waves or fully illuminated, since if you want to customize it to taste you can do it key by key and save this selection in the number of profiles you want .

Functioning

The keyboard we tested with several games between them Apex Legends, Battlefield v, Call of Duty: Warzone and Doom Eternal. As for the response times we had no major problems or failures, there is only the detail of the support to support the hands that, not being padded, after a good couple of hours it can be uncomfortable. For daily or work use it is comfortable and the fact that it can be personalized with operating system functions makes it attractive

CONCLUSION

With its distinctive German-style design, the Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO keyboard more than meets what a competitive gamer is looking for, it is light, comfortable, easy to clean and the level of customization is deep. For a normal user it has aesthetic attractions and functions that can help in daily tasks, making this a great option for any type of user.

THE BEST

  • Easy to clean
  • Personalization software
  • Sober and attractive design

WORST

  • Non-padded hand support
  • The sounds you can put on the keyboard sound fake

Rating: 9

More Articles Like This

Stela, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Narrative adventure with puzzles and 2,5D platforms; This is the new SkyBox Labs proposal that now comes to PC and Switch after its debut...
Read more

HyperParasite, Analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We put ourselves in the shoes of a destructive metamorphic alien in this all-platform roguelike where death is behind the corner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18Y7CLiJD60 An alien has come...
Read more

Paper Beast Review: What’s New From Another World’s Creator

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
PS4 and PlayStation VR receive the latest game from Éric Chahi, creator of Another World. We analyze one of the virtual reality experiences of...
Read more

Huawei Nova 5T, review: Huawei’s upper mid-range has four cameras and is ambitious

Android Brian Adam - 0
The upper-middle range is a terrain for which Huawei is beginning to feel comfortable. The company's Nova family is a good example, contributing to...
Read more

Langrisser I & II, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the compilation that includes the first two installments of the Langrisser series, an iconic saga of tactical RPG cut originating in the...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, analysis: the Chinese firm competes against itself in the mid-range

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has not fallen short that year in terms of releases. The Chinese company has filled its Mi 9 family with no more and...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Roccat Vulcan 121 AIMO, Review

A mechanical gaming keyboard that will light up your games The German brand Roccat, presents his first keyboard with...
Read more
Latest news

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

Brian Adam - 0
The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

Brian Adam - 0
China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president. By Xinhua | Zhang Yuwei Photography The...
Read more
Economy

El Salvador: Bukele conditions economic openness to absolute quarantine

Brian Adam - 0
According to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend. | Marvin Recinos Photography The...
Read more
Game Reviews

Stela, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
Narrative adventure with puzzles and 2,5D platforms; This is the new SkyBox Labs proposal that now comes to PC and Switch after its debut...
Read more
Latest news

Expert alert on the drug hydroxychlorine

Brian Adam - 0
A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald...
Read more
Latest news

Tony Lynch's car found in a lake in Fermanagh

Brian Adam - 0
A car has been found in a lake in Co Fermanagh and a search is underway to find a 54-year-old man missing for eighteen...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY