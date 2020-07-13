Robot scientists carried out months of scientific experiments in three days

London: British scientists underwent a minor alteration and programming of a factory robotic arm and then used it in a chemistry laboratory to complete months of work in three days.

Although the University of Liverpool robot costs 100,000 British pounds, it can perform the most complex chemistry experiments with great skill. This never-tiring robot can work 21 hours continuously and rests only when charging. This robot can move around the entire laboratory without colliding with any object.

In the initial test, the robot performed 700 critical experiments a week, more than a PhD student could do during his doctorate. Instead of programming it to make it helpful, experts have turned it into scientists themselves.

Weighing in at 400 kilograms, the robot scientists, under the guidance of human experts, also discovered a catalyst that could increase the efficiency of solar cells. At the same time, this robot keeps learning from its actions and keeps improving its work.

Expert in working in the dark

The robot can easily operate in the dark because some chemistry experiments are very sensitive and light can interfere with them. Thus, its usefulness far exceeds that of human beings. It was designed and programmed by university expert Dr. Benjamin Burger, but the biggest challenge was to make the robot dynamic and useful.

Although this robot has made some mistakes, but their rate is much lower than that of humans, but it learns from its mistakes and keeps getting better. Therefore, it can be used in dangerous environments full of corona virus.

The robot can also be operated from the cloud or a remote center and can be operated under artificial intelligence. The robot can move around the lab, collect samples and perform various experiments. Although this car looks like a factory-like robotic arm, it is programmed for many things.

Because of the Corona Lockdown, if scientists can't come to the lab, but from a distance, they can do their research with this robot. Thus the journey of scientific research continues. It can weigh objects, distill liquids, expel air from vessels, and perform various reactions.

Full details of the robot have been published in the journal Nature.