Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

By Brian Adam
Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem – specifically to a Xiaomi investee company – but it is not a mobile. The Roborock S6 MaxV is the heir of the ambitious Roborock S6, with more power, more battery and a star function with which it hopes to make a place for itself in Olympus of vacuum robots: recognition and avoidance of obstacles such as shoes, cables or pet poop. We accept the challenge and put it under the same roof as my bitch.

Roborock S6 MaxV Datasheet

ROBOROCK S6 MAXV

DIMENSIONS

35.3 x 35 x 9.65 cm

WEIGHT

3.7 kilos

NAVIGATION

Dual camera
LiDAR

SUCTION POWER

2,500 pascals

SOLID DEPOSIT CAPACITY

460 ml

WATER TANK CAPACITY

297 ml

CONNECTIVITY

Wifi

APP

Yes

PROGRAMMABLE

Yes

DRUMS

5,200 mAh
66W

AUTONOMY

Up to 180 minutes

WHAT IS IN THE BOX?

Charging base with mat, vacuum cleaner, filter replacement, sink accessory,
mop, manuals and cleaning accessory

PRICE

649 euros

Design: the main novelty are those eyes "that look at you"

Roborock S6 Maxv Design

The Roborock S6 MaxV aesthetics differs very little from Xiaomi ecosystem robots: it has a cylindrical shape and in its upper part we find three buttons (turn on / off, return to the station and localized cleaning), the module where the LiDAR is integrated and a cover to access the dust tank. On the front, the classic "bumper" protector to avoid damage if you hit an obstacle.

Continue "discovering" what this robot vacuum cleaner looks like on the outside unravel his ambitious sensory proposal where the laser or LiDAR distance measurement sensor is one of the protagonists, but not the only one.

Roborock S6 Maxv Reactive

On the front we find three very useful sensors, each one in its own: the first is a locator for the charging station; under this there are a couple of 'Reactive AI' cameras, which will be the theorists responsible for analyzing the obstacles you encounter. As a curiosity, the position of these cameras give the robot a "humanizing" appearance reminiscent of Wall-E or Eve.

Just below is a infrared filling sensor to detect when it is time to empty the tank. And it is that although it is recommended to do it after each cleaning, the manufacturer "knows" that many of us do not do it … and there is no problem, because the vacuum cleaner itself will give us the tip-off from the application thanks to this functional system. All or Play Store and download it to your mobile. If it is the first time, create an account detailing the country you are in, email, phone and a password. When finished, you can access the application from your profile.

4) Open the robot lid and check that there is a flashing bright blue light, the way to tell you it is ready for pairing. What if it isn't? Simultaneously press for a few seconds the buttons on the house and the square and you will see how the blue light begins to "dance".

5) Tap return to mobile and accept the relevant permissions after reading them. When passing the screen we will see a "+" that we will have to press to add devices. Then the app will list several Roborock models, we select ours.

Roborock S6 installation

6) We look for our Wi-Fi (only supports 2.4GHz band) and enter the password.

7) In "Settings" of the phone we will have to change from our home Wi-Fi network to a call "roborock-vacuum". We return to the application.

8) It will show us an animation in which we see how the robot vacuum cleaner is connecting with our phone through Wi-Fi. In a matter of seconds, the process will be complete.

How is cleaning

Although the general recommendation when passing a robot vacuum cleaner is to leave the house collected so that it can cover – and therefore clean – the largest area available, I launch it into adventure as it is. After all, the main claim of this Roborock S6 MaxV is its ability to see and identify objectsconsequently you should have no problem dodging them. But we will talk about this later.

The default setting is balanced mode and no accessory for scrubbing. From the Roborock S6 that I analyzed myself I remember that It was one of the fastest I have tried and this MaxV lags behind: In a little over half an hour he has walked my entire house and returned to the base after cleaning. And how has it been? I put you in the background: my apartment is about 65-70 square meters and my dog ​​and I live, so there is usually enough hair, some grass and dirt from the walks.

Stole

At first glance, there are no small papers, hairs or blades of grass. But as that ad said "cotton does not deceive", so I pass a disposable mop to check a little more thoroughly: it comes out quite clean, although with some hair and dirt mostly from corners. And it is that cleaning by hand continues to allow us to reach more places. However, in general the result in balanced mode is satisfactory for daily cleaning.

A thing that I am struck by how "comfortable" the noise is. According to its specifications, it is about 64-67 dB, but it is much more damped and tolerable than other vacuum robots.

Considering the noise aspect, that all. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

