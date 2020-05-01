Friday, May 1, 2020
Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market.

The company has a multitude of devices and now they present their new top-of-the-range robot. This is the Roborock S6 MaxV, which we already have all the features.

Roborock is a company that rose to fame a while ago Because it belongs to that network of startups in which Xiaomi invested long ago, but it is a completely independent brand. Its devices are robust and offer very good features at a very balanced price, and the new family device points high.

First of all, we leave you the Roborock S6 MaxV main features, the advanced version of an S6 that, as we told you in our review, we really liked:

Roborock S6 MaxV

Processor

Dimensions and weight

Navigation system

Maximum suction

Tank capacity

Water tank capacity

Cleaning area

Scrub area

Modes

Drums

Brush

Qualcomm APQ8953
353 x 350 x 96.5 mm
3.7 kg
To be
2,500 Pa
460 ml
297 ml
300 square meters
250 square meters
Multilevel Matthew
Room recognition
High precision wall sensor
Automatic recharge
Non-cleaning areas
Automatic mat mode
5,200 mAh capacity
Charging time: about six hours
Autonomy: about 180 minutes
Exchangeable central

 

The Roborock S6 MaxV is one of the first robot vacuum cleaners to feature the Qualcomm APQ8053 processor. And, these devices, especially the most advanced ones, need a powerful processor to handle all the software parameters and the information that comes through the cameras and other sensors.

The device has an advanced navigation system thanks to a laser sensor to measure the distance to objects, as well as a dual-camera system on the front that captures the room at 30 frames per second. This serves to identify objects and obstacles and to perform cleaning work more efficiently.

One of the tasks of the Qualcomm APQ8053 is to carry out artificial intelligence calculations to identify the areas to be cleaned, as well as identifying the objects to avoid in daily cleaning.

Beyond the image processing capacity, the Roborock S6 MaxV has a multi-level system, something that users asked for and that allows the robot to automatically recognize the levels of a house. In this way, you can avoid a scale, for example, but perching on a mat or avoiding falls.

Roborock S6 MaxV

Thanks to the combination of recognition of hardware and software, we can delimit cleaning areas and say, for example, that we want to vacuum in one room, but not scrub in that room, but in others.

And is that, Features wet mop function and of aspiration by means of a central roller, with a suction capacity of 2,500 Pa, being the most powerful robot in the company, as well as 25% more effective than the predecessor, the S6.

Launch of the Roborock S6 MaxV

By characteristics, we are talking about a most complete robot vacuum cleaner, but it seems that there are still a few weeks to see it in our territory. The company has announced that the launch will take place at the end of the second quarter of this year.

On the other hand, the price of Roborock S6 MaxV in Europe will be 649 euros.

