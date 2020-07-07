Latest newsTop Stories
Roadmap developed for development of electronics, agriculture and chemical sciences in Pakistan

By Brian Adam
Comsats and the government have launched several important projects to promote science and technology in Pakistan. Photo: File

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government has decided to make the fields of agriculture, electronics and chemical sciences more active in the next three years and for this purpose the Ministry of Science and Technology has also prepared a roadmap. Has been prepared which will be implemented soon.

He said this during a meeting with Dr. SM Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Comsats. During the meeting, he also said that during the Corona virus outbreak, Pakistan, with its own help, built a ventilator locally in the shortest possible time, which is a great example of the capability and expertise of Pakistan's science and technology institutions.

During the meeting, Dr. M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Commission for Science and Technology for Sustainable Development (COMSATS) in the South, briefed the Federal Minister for Science and Technology on the current situation in science and technology in COMSATS member countries, including Pakistan. He gave a comprehensive briefing on the role, programs and activities of Comsats in various fields.

Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology Capt (retd) Naseem Nawaz was also present in the meeting. Other participants included Dr. Hussain Abidi, Member, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ahsan Feroze, Director (IL), Pakistan Science Foundation, Bilal Chauhan, Director Admin and Establishment, Comsats, and Farhan Ansari, Senior Assistant Director (Programs), Comsats.

The importance of comsets

During the briefing, Dr. Zaidi said that Comsats is an Islamabad-based intergovernmental organization that has become a comprehensive forum for science and technology for developing countries and the commission represents the heads of state, ie the government. Other important branches of the organization include ministerial-level advisory committees. It also includes a technical advisory committee with the heads of centers of the Excellence Level Coordinating Council. The Commission currently has 27 member countries and Comsats has 24 international centers of excellence in science and technology.

Dr. SM Junaid, Executive Director of the Commission, said that despite limited resources, the Commission is pursuing scholarships and fellowship programs for national, regional and international cooperation and through its flagship projects, Comsats has fully partnered in the fields of science and technology. Made possible.

Founded in 1998, the institute first emerged in the form of Comsats University Islamabad, but it was still one of the leading educational institutions in the country as Comsats had already introduced internet services in Pakistan in 1996. The company then introduced Comsats Telehealth Services (CTH) in 2001 as an e-health service.

Future plans for Comsats include the establishment of Comsats Innovation Lab in Islamabad and the upgrade of CIS. Provision of wireless broadband services for socio-economic development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; Distance Learning Support Network; Plans are also underway to set up 50 rural telehealth clinics in Pakistan and to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Pakistan. He added that work was also underway to explore the possibility of setting up new CUI-style universities in other member countries.

