Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there and there is now a risk of a second outbreak of the virus they say.

Officials in Belgium say immediate action is needed to ensure that '' landslides '' do not occur in cases in the country.

The Belgian national security council will meet tomorrow and may postpone the next stage of the country's plan to ease restrictions.

Officials are urging people to be vigilant and respect the instructions on social separation and to wash their hands more often.

There were an average of 184 new cases per day in Belgium last week, an 89% increase from the previous 7 days.

The highest numbers for new cases are among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

It has been said that the number of people entering the country 's Hospitals and suffering from the virus is also rising.

Last week an average of 12 people were admitted to the Hospital, up from 9.7 the previous week.

There have been 64,258 cases in Belgium since the worldwide pandemic began and 9,805 people have died as a result.