Riots erupt in US over deaths, curfew imposed in several cities

Washington: Violent demonstrations against racial discrimination and prejudice against blacks have intensified in the United States, and as the situation worsens, curfews have been imposed in many cities and the army has been deployed.
According to foreign media, nationwide protests are going on against the death of black citizen George Floyd due to police violence. Thousands of protesters took to the streets, setting fire to several vehicles and shops, including police mobiles. Clouds of smoke are rising everywhere and there are scenes of chaos.
Dozens of people, including officials, were injured in clashes between police and protesters. The siege continues throughout the United States, and looting is taking place. Angry people broke the windows of many shops and looted them. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
The mayors of several cities and states, including Minnesota, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Texas, California, New York, and Colombia, have imposed curfews and called on the National Guard. Heavy contingents of police and army are deployed across the country, but appear helpless in the face of provocation and anger from protesters. The protest involved black as well as white citizens.
Bloodthirsty, security personnel will have to face.
The statement sparked outrage among protesters, who vowed to storm the White House, calling it a challenge. Many journalists have also been injured by rubber bullets during the coverage of the riots.
George Floyd, a black man, was killed by U.S. police in Minnesota on May 25. The video of the incident went viral in which it can be seen that the white police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck and put so much pressure on him that his neck was broken.