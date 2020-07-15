SportsFootballTech News
Rights TV Serie A, the CEO of Sky: "without exclusives we return to 2015/16"

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

TV rights Serie A, the CEO of Sky: 'without exclusives we return to 2015/16'

During the interview with Corriere Della Sera, the CEO of Sky not only confirmed the arrival of Disney + on Sky Go but he also obviously discussed the award notice for Serie A TV rights, which will be published soon.

Ibarra discussed the decision of the Council of State to remove the total exclusivity for the web: “the decision of the Council of State is questionable and we have appealed. The ruling does not affect the rights already acquired, and it is important. When there is the auction of Serie A rights for 2021-2024, non-exclusivity for the web must apply. We will return to the experience of the 2015-2016 championship when no one had the exclusivity” he has declared.

But what will change from next year? According to Ibarra, there is no doubt that the difference will make it “the way you present your games“, but also the insights and contents that will surround the matches.”What we call “Sky Touch”. The quality and originality of the direction, the editorial and journalistic model. It is important for Sky to have the content and offer it to our subscribers. If others have them, it is not a problem” he concluded.

Yesterday the Lega Calcio ordered to Sky the payment of the last instalment for the current championship, which the pay-TV did not pay due to the lockdown.

