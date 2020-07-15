Latest newsTop Stories
Revolutionary metal filter that purifies water from the sun

By Brian Adam
US scientists have developed a metal filter that purifies water from the sun. Photo: NewScientist

New York: A large part of the world's population still lacks access to safe drinking water, and this challenge is now becoming a crisis.

For this, the world's simplest water filter has been made which consists of a black metal plate of aluminum and can clean the water contaminated by the heat of the sun. This filter can be easily used in remote and poor areas including Africa. That is why this very simple filter is considered very important.

Chunlai Gao of the University of Rochester in New York and his colleagues first took a panel made of aluminum. Lasers were then fired at the plate and small beams of radiation were thrown. This created microscopic tubes on the metal plate and also made small nano-scale bumps.

In this regard, the aluminum plate turned black, which attracts water. If the metal plate is kept upright, the drop of water poured down also travels upwards because the features on it are shaped like this. Scientists then tested it in a variety of situations.

When one end of the panel was placed in the dirty water, it started pulling a thin stream of water upwards. During his journey, the water became hot and evaporated and thus the water became clear. In the next step, the plate is placed in a glass box and all the water that forms steam is collected. In this way an insulation wall was built and the pollution was separated from the clean water and perfectly clear water was obtained. In this process, the evaporation of water separated the densities of water.

To take advantage of a simple water filter, it is important for the plate to face the sun, as it is very important to convert water from heat to steam. Interestingly, this simple and inexpensive filter can clean water-heavy metals, human waste, soapy ingredients and other contaminants beyond the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only 5 mm of clean water was obtained experimentally in two hours and this is because a very small filter was tested experimentally. In the next phase, experts will try to increase its capacity and in the first phase, experiments will be carried out to clean the contaminated water on both sides of the metal panel.

But experts are hopeful that its success will pave the way for a low-cost, efficient water filter that eliminates the need for electricity or batteries.

