Revolution on YouTube: Google's search engine under test!

By Brian Adam
Revolution on YouTube: Google's search engine under test!

YouTube appears to be at the center of a potential revolution. In fact, some users are getting a feature that allows for greatly expand the search possibilities.

In particular, according to what reported by 9to5Google and XDA Developers, YouTube is testing a very interesting feature, which aims to "integrate" the Google search engine into the well-known video streaming platform. Put simply, looking for anything on YouTube, it appears below the Google page with the same query, which provides the results just as if the user was doing a browser search.

As you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, this can be useful, for example, to find a particular one text guide instead of video. In addition, the feature also allows you to find content that is not hosted directly on the platform, then probably opening it via a browser. In short, leaving aside the somewhat ironic example seen in the screenshot, in reality this possibility could be a revolution.

At the time of writing, YouTube appears to be testing with very few users and it is unclear whether there is any intention of extending this functionality to everyone. In any case, the current one is a period of news for the video streaming platform, given the recent arrival of reminders for those who watch videos at night and the renewed comments section.

