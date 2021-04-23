Revenue Searches in Dublin see seizure of illegal drugs and cigarettes as part of 400,000 euro discoveries in Ireland

Illegal drugs and cigarettes have been seized at various locations in Dublin as part of searches worth € 400,000 in Ireland this week.

The gardai-assisted revenue found nearly 3kg of herbal cannabis and 500 grams of suspicious cocaine with a combined estimated value of € 90,000 following a warranted search of a home in Dublin 1.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

At Dublin Airport, revenue officers seized a combined total of 142,800 cigarettes as a result of a series of routine operations during the week.

The cigarettes seized at the express carrier’s facilities were branded “Rothmans”, “L&B” and “Winston Blue”, originated in Italy and destined for recipients in Dublin, Cavan and Meath.

The smuggled cigarettes, from various brands, have a combined estimated retail value of more than 44,500 euros, representing a potential loss for the Treasury of more than 75,800 euros.

Meanwhile, more than 5.5 kg of various types of illegal drugs were seized by Treasury officials at the Dublin Mail Center, with the help of detector dog Bailey. The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of over € 154,000 and were destined for various addresses across Ireland.

The seized drugs included herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and butane honey oil and more than 5,100 zopiclone tablets, contained in packages originating in the United States, Germany, Spain and Canada and declared in items as’ sleeves for iPad ‘,’ backpacks’, ‘painting utensils’,’ auto parts’ and ‘sanitary products’.

All packages were intended to be shipped to addresses within Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Waterford, Roscommon, Monaghan, Galway, and Cork.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “On Friday April 23, 2021, a Garda Síochána attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organized Crime Office (GNDOCB) and the Store Street Division Drugs Unit, along with the Customs Revenue Service, participated in a joint intelligence-led operation.

