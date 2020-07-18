Rethinking the career of computer engineering: professionals speak

Straddling the effervescent placidity of the institute and the cold world of work is the university, a path that thousands of students decide to travel each year. This period of life is a challenge and more than one ends up messing around, but the "worst" comes later: leaving university to the world of work is a slap in the face for many. Although it happens in many races, we have limited this little special to world of computing and programming.

We have chatted with five computer engineers who already left the university a few years ago and set out on their way, becoming leaders in the sector in Spain. Is the career well oriented? This is what professionals say.

Brief presentation by professionals

Before starting our interview, we proceed to introduce those who have decided contribute your vision in this reflection on computing based on their experience as students and their professional performance.

Bernardo Quintero is the founder of VirusTotal, a website that analyzes files and web pages for free, acquired by Google but still working from Malaga.

Alicia Asín is co-founder and CEO of Libelium, a company specialized in the Internet of Things. In 2018 she won the European Commission award for innovative women for her work as head of the Zaragoza multinational.

Lorenzo Martinez He is the CTO and founder of Securízame, a company specialized in forensic computing and security that offers training services to professionals.

Tamara Hueso is a computer engineer specialized in Cybersecurity, currently working at the Deloitte consultancy.

To end, Juan Lupion He is CTO of The Cocktail, a company that offers digital transformation consulting services for large companies.

With the introductions made, it's time to ask the questions.

How is time allocation towards market trends

Is the time in which the university incorporates the technologies and trends that work in the market well adjusted?

Alice Asin: "In my case, I learned to program in ADA and #C. I understand that the University focuses on teaching programming paradigms instead of the last demanded language with the premise that knowing the bases you can learn anything, but I also think that if this were done with the technology that companies use, computer scientists would be more plug and play in them once the race is over. "

Juan Lupion: "The sensation that the student has is that it is not, but the function of the University is not that, which would correspond more to the vocational training cycles. The function of the University must be to train students to advance the state of the art of the subject in question, that is why university teaching in technology tries to cover the entire spectrum of basic knowledge.

"I remember an anecdote with a professor at the University of Malaga on the subject of Formal Data Algorithms and Structure, who answered a devastating phrase when asked a similar question by a student: This programming language that you tell me about in twenty years may not even exist, but the doubly linked lists will still be there and that is why you have to learn them.. The programming language was Borland Delphi, very fashionable in the mid-90s. "

Tamara Bone: "Personally, I consider that the university career serves to build a fundamental base and where it is impossible to delve into the entire subject matter. If one were to delve deeply into all the subjects, technologies and programming languages, the degree would last 10 years instead of 4 -5. I consider that the race time is well adjusted but this is not enough. We must continue our training after finishing the university degree. "

Bernardo Quintero: "From the company, thinking selfishly, we would always like to give more prominence to the technologies we are working on. At the same time I understand the vision of the university, the objective to date is to train engineers with a solid general base that It allows them to confidently approach their professional future regardless of specific technologies and platforms. Virtue, as usual, would be finding a middle ground. The theoretical foundations can be taught with current technologies, but it requires constant effort. "

Lorenzo Martinez: "In the universities the last thing is not taught, because they consider that first it is necessary to have a base. They do not teach you to work with the latest Oracle, but they teach you to design databases on paper so that when you implement them it is somewhat consistent. They teach you things that are not trending but that are important when making databases. "

The competitive advantage (or not) of building a solid knowledge base

What value do you give to the "background" provided by studying all the theory and foundations of technology, is it a competitive advantage even if you do not exit programming in the language that is most in demand in the market?

Juan Lupion: "From the point of view of the company, the academic degree guarantees that series of basic knowledge and an employee's learning capacity (degrees are not easy), but that condition is neither necessary nor sufficient: one could perfectly become a Competent professional simply dedicating 5 years of his life to consuming and working with all the materials available online, but this task is even more difficult for me than finishing a university career due to the level of determination it requires.

The theoretical basis gives you the ability to change languages ​​easily and to understand that in technology the programming language is far from being the key factor on which to base your professional career: not only on the technical side, but when you start to Moving in the professional environment what differentiates you is your ability to communicate ideas, anticipate problems, work as a team, effectively manage your time … "

Tamara Bone: "Studying a career is not decisive, nor does it make you be better than the others, but of course it provides you with a very important base and gives you many tables. the same race is an effort. "

Bernardo Quintero: "All knowledge is valued and welcome, but in our case the balance is tipped by what you know how to do for practical purposes. Language is not so critical when you start studying computer science, if you have a good programming base it should not be difficult for you catch up on any language. "

Alice Asin: "The career helped me to structure my way of thinking in a very particular way. Today I do not hold a technical position and yet what I learned from algorithmics gives me a lot in the part of process management, priorities , resource allocation, etc. "

Lorenzo Martinez: "That time is necessary. It does not take an engineering to know a programming language. Now, what you learn in engineering is useful to know how to program. I have not touched the physics of the race, algebra ever and logic has served me well in my career.

I did programming exams on paper and they make perfect sense: they serve to not be comfortable, to identify mistakes yourself without the need for a computer, something the teacher does at a glance. That makes you more efficient when programming later. "





The engineer: analyst or programmer?

Is there a mistaken reading that the engineer is going to leave the race being an analyst and manager instead of being a programmer and that makes the core subjects of the career out of focus?

Lorenzo Martinez: "I think it is interesting to know that part, but from the university you have to leave with humility because you go with paper knowledge, knowing that the world of work is totally different from what you see. In the university the pressure is much less than professional life.

It is argued that people have to have an evolution, that at some point in life people consider taking the leap and being a manager, but for that you have to be an altar boy before a friar. To manage first you have to know the technical part, what is below. Now, pretending that someone who does not have field experience is a good manager, does not seem to me a correct evolution. "

Tamara Bone: "I studied with the Bologna Plan at the Autonomous University of Madrid and the number of programming practices is enormous. Diverse programming languages ​​are studied and give us a lot of basis. Perhaps it is not comparable to some FPs, where they do spend more time to go deeper, but there are many programming subjects.

When I started studying, it was the first year of this new plan, and undoubtedly during these years much has been improved, both the practical and theoretical approach that has been given to the subjects. My feeling is completely opposite: when I finished my degree, among my future plans was to work as a developer. "

Juan Lupion: "I think that those who approach the race wanting to dedicate themselves exclusively to programming, are giving it an inefficient approach in terms of time: you have others that will give a lot of themselves, I think that it will be a boost for automation. In cybersecurity it is very difficult predict trends, but I bet on the unavailability of data and theft of personal data. Insecurity is going to be a standard due to the needs of coupling elements that make life easy for us, such as the Internet of Things or mobile devices requiring constant connection to an ethereal cloud. "

Tamara Bone: "It is impossible to know the trend that is going to follow, what is certain is that technology advances by leaps and bounds and we have to keep up with it. A computer engineer has a huge range of work possibilities and right now some of the fields that are booming are cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, etc. "

Bernardo Quintero: "Computing is going to be cross-cutting, ubiquitous in all areas. We must start to think of it as a basic subject, we have to take it to schools, to basic education, that's where we can have a greater impact on construction country."

Alice Asin: "When I started Informatics Engineering in 1999, in many other countries I had already started with Software Engineering and Computing Engineering. In some places there is even Management Informatics. That specialization is natural, as you go deeper into subjects such as Cybersecurity o Artificial Intelligence, I think we will see careers focused only on one part. "