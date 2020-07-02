Retail clients of firms such as Wirecard are also not protected.

Shockwaves from the Wirecard implosion hit retail customers over the weekend. The British Financial Conduct Authority froze the group's business in the United Kingdom to try to pin down its cash balances. This unfortunate matter exposes another hole in the supervision of fast-growing payment companies.

The intent of the FCA, led by interim CEO Christopher Woolard, was correct. After Wirecard admitted that € 1.9bn of its cash may not exist, Woolard's implementers were interested in making sure that money from clients of the UK unit was not involved in the insolvency of its German parent.

To that end, however, the FCA on Friday banned any payment or sale of assets involving Wirecard's UK subsidiary, which issues cards on behalf of companies across Europe.

That had dire consequences for customers in Britain and elsewhere. Wirecard UK is licensed as an "electronic money" issuer, or digital cash, which enables it to provide payment cards for small financial technology companies such as the Curve banking application.

When the FCA froze the business, Curve's clients and other companies were unable to access their money. Woolard told the BBC that he was aware that the measure affected "really vulnerable" people who, for example, indirectly depended on Wirecard to receive social benefits.

The FCA lifted the restrictions late Monday after supervisors became convinced that clients' money was securely kept in bank accounts with strict conditions.

E-money issuers are regulated much more lightly than banks, where deposits are covered by government guarantees and senior managers are individually liable for malpractice. Even so, Wirecard and its kind have an obligation to ensure that customers' money is “safeguarded”, that is, that it is kept separate from the company's own cash or, at least, that it is covered by a safe. That should mean that customers are protected if payment groups get into trouble.

Wirecard's four-day freeze in the UK shows this is not the case. The FCA, like other regulators, does not have an easy way to check whether payment companies are obeying the rules without causing harm to customers. The agency is thinking about how to make sure that does not happen again. Singapore and Switzerland apply additional scrutiny to larger payment companies, which is a possible solution. As digital money transfers expand, the entire industry is interested in having its customers' money protected from scandals similar to Wirecard.

