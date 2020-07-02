 sd
Latest news
Updated:

Retail clients of firms such as Wirecard are also not protected.

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Gaeltacht ministry resolution to be revealed and 17 ministers of state to be appointed

The rest of the new ministers of state will be announced today and the Irish-speakers hope that the long...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The young Noah Donohoe buried in Belfast today

Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was found dead in Belfast today in Belfast last weekend. He was missing for six days before...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Shockwaves from the Wirecard implosion hit retail customers over the weekend. The British Financial Conduct Authority froze the group's business in the United Kingdom to try to pin down its cash balances. This unfortunate matter exposes another hole in the supervision of fast-growing payment companies.

The intent of the FCA, led by interim CEO Christopher Woolard, was correct. After Wirecard admitted that € 1.9bn of its cash may not exist, Woolard's implementers were interested in making sure that money from clients of the UK unit was not involved in the insolvency of its German parent.

To that end, however, the FCA on Friday banned any payment or sale of assets involving Wirecard's UK subsidiary, which issues cards on behalf of companies across Europe.

That had dire consequences for customers in Britain and elsewhere. Wirecard UK is licensed as an "electronic money" issuer, or digital cash, which enables it to provide payment cards for small financial technology companies such as the Curve banking application.

When the FCA froze the business, Curve's clients and other companies were unable to access their money. Woolard told the BBC that he was aware that the measure affected "really vulnerable" people who, for example, indirectly depended on Wirecard to receive social benefits.

The FCA lifted the restrictions late Monday after supervisors became convinced that clients' money was securely kept in bank accounts with strict conditions.

E-money issuers are regulated much more lightly than banks, where deposits are covered by government guarantees and senior managers are individually liable for malpractice. Even so, Wirecard and its kind have an obligation to ensure that customers' money is “safeguarded”, that is, that it is kept separate from the company's own cash or, at least, that it is covered by a safe. That should mean that customers are protected if payment groups get into trouble.

Wirecard's four-day freeze in the UK shows this is not the case. The FCA, like other regulators, does not have an easy way to check whether payment companies are obeying the rules without causing harm to customers. The agency is thinking about how to make sure that does not happen again. Singapore and Switzerland apply additional scrutiny to larger payment companies, which is a possible solution. As digital money transfers expand, the entire industry is interested in having its customers' money protected from scandals similar to Wirecard.

>

More Articles Like This

New Gaelic democratic trust proposed in new study

Latest news Brian Adam -
New research into the state of the Gaelic language and the future of the language suggests that there is a great danger that it...
Read more

'The long is back on Tánaiste' – Leo Varadkar reiterates the long extension

Latest news Brian Adam -
In a tweet posted by the newly appointed Tánaiste to his followers on Twitter, Leo Varadkar announced that the word Tánaiste is well back...
Read more

Two strongly mentioned for Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson

Latest news Brian Adam -
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is expected to announce her front bench today ...
Read more

Why not delay part of the salaries of the audit partners?

Latest news Brian Adam -
Auditors may soon charge as bankers. Only not as you might expect: delaying part of the wages would help reduce failures. EY's role in...
Read more

Commitment given that Martin and Calleary will work together for the language

Latest news Brian Adam -
The appointment of Dhara Calleary as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has left no end to the long wait for senior minister of...
Read more

In India, bodies from Corona are being dumped in a pit

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
New Delhi: In India, the Modi government has completely failed to control the Corona epidemic, which has resulted in record deaths in a single...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY