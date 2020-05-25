Health Minister Simon Harris says it should be seen sometime this week if the easing of coronary virus restrictions has had an impact on the number of new cases in the state.

He hopes, he said, that this will be the case. He also said on RTE 2fm that all the efforts made by the Irish people to this end have been incredible, and that he has no doubt that we are in a better state of the crown virus now.

Minister Harris said the 2 meter rule is under constant review but it is important to adhere to both of these measures at present.

He alerted the public to becoming ‘liberal’ and told us that we must follow the public health advice. The result of all of us, he said, is that life will return to its former form.

Minister Harris said the 2 meter rule is under constant review but it is important to adhere to both of these measures at present.

Newcomers to the State will be required to complete a form stating where to stay and self-isolation for 14 days.

Nor, he says, is there any change to the overseas travel advice, which is to be done only on an essential basis, he said.

He also hoped that despite the rompy challenges, crèches could reopen within the deadline set for them, but that there is an awful lot of work ahead.

He realized, he said, the burden that all this had put on people.