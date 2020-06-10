Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that the Government is seeking to alleviate the social and economic constraints of Covid-19 disease in this country at an earlier date than planned.

Leo Varadkar said the restrictions were under review and he hoped to have them lifted by the end of next month, five weeks earlier.

He indicated that that review was likely to be completed by the end of this week.

He said now, he said, would be open to hairdressers and beauty salons before July 20, the date originally set by the Government.

Speaking on RTÉ, the Taoiseach said that the worst of the crown virus outbreak seems to be over now but that the second outbreak must always remain alert.

He urged people to still abide by the health council regarding social separation.