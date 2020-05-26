Restaurants in Guatemala prepare for the new normal

Restaurants, as we have known them until now, are going to change the way they serve tables or in their facilities.
The Irtra adds and details other protocols such as:
- Food and beverage personnel should avoid the traditional handshake with colleagues when arriving in their area, when entering with a sprinkler add quaternary ammonium to the sole of their shoes.
- The start of the operation, cleaning of the restaurant, kitchens, bars, assembly of table linen, glassware and cutlery, must be done with disposable gloves, for each activity.
- All staff should wash their hands every 20 minutes or when they change activities, this activity should be the direct responsibility of each supervisor. Cell phone use prohibited in all service areas. Wearing of jewelry or beard is prohibited.
- Each cook must be responsible for their equipment and utensils, cleaning, sanitation, use, washing and storage at the end of the day. Remember that gel alcohol is highly flammable, so it is recommended after application to take a while to dry, avoid contact with stoves, burners, irons and deep fryers.
- The first 2 weeks of opening of the park and restaurant services, should not serve more than 100 people per restaurant and leave tables in the lounge only for that number, distribute them appropriately and aesthetically.
- Panels that transport supplies to the points of sale must be washed and sanitized before starting any product transfer.