Today the last businesses closed by the Covid-19 restrictions are reopening.

Food service hotels, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and beauty centers, tourist sites and shops will now be available. Up to 50 people will also be allowed to attend church services.

Of course, they must adhere to the strict public health policies of all these businesses, social segregation and wearing protective gear when required.

This reopening is due to the Government's decision to take forward some of the re-opening plan dates and targets.

The 2 meter rule will apply to places providing food, restaurants, hotels etc. However, where this is not possible, they can apply 1 meter in a controlled environment while other risk mitigation policies have been implemented.

The maximum time for hotel customers will be 105 minutes, and they will need to buy a 'substantial' meal worth at least € 9.

Nightclubs and discos are the only type of business that still has restrictions.

Government advice stands for work from home, and should be followed by anyone in a position to do so.