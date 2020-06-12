It is reported that progress was made last night in the talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party on establishing a new coalition government.

Some of the disputes between them, such as agribusiness and carbon emissions, seem to have been resolved almost.

The three parties will have further discussions again today.

It is understood that their main focus will be on agriculture, transport and housing.

Fine Gael deputy leader Simon Coveney told the party's TDs and Senators last night that the talks could continue for several more days.

At the same time, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party indicated that agreement could be reached on establishing a new government this weekend.