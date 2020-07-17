The regional authorities in Catalonia have told residents of Spanish Spain to stay at home in a bid to halt the rise in cases of Covid-19 there.

People in the area have been told not to come together in groups of more than ten in an attempt to stop a rise in cases of Covid-19 there.

The Regional Government has not imposed mandatory lock-in restrictions on Spain's second largest city but says it is implementing these policies in an attempt to avoid them.

Residents of Barcelona are advised to shop online and only go out if absolutely necessary.

Cultural and sporting events are also restricted.

The number of cases of the virus in the Catalan capital, where 1.6 million people live, has risen since last week.