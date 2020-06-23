Research on blood thinners against Covid-19

Irish researchers are among an international medical group researching whether blood thinners can be used, to curb Covid 19.

Scientists from University College Dublin are leading the research in Ireland and hope it could prevent people from getting worse with Covid-19.

Professor Fionnuala Ní Áinle – who is leading the trial in conjunction with the University of Dublin's Clinical Research Center led by Professor Peter Doran, says that this research called RAPID is being prioritized as it has the potential to prevent to deteriorate with Covid-19.

Research to date shows that 1/4 of Covid 19 patients who are in critical care units have a blood clot – this is of concern to medical practitioners as blood clotting is one of the major causes who had people dying in hospital even before Covid-19 was in the country.

So it is important to assess for patients with Covid 19 blood clots when they first enter hospital, says Professor Ní Áinle

Heavyweight Ireland has provided a card for signs of blood clotting – which is being given to all patients – even patients with Covid 19 – when leaving hospitals.

Trials and research such as the research being carried out by Professor Ní Anninle are now underway internationally and it is hoped that in the future some knowledge about the possible use of blood thinners will be developed in the future. with the virus.