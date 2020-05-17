Conradh na Gaeilge's Secretary General Julian de Spain wants to lobby TDs locally for further investment in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

He was speaking on Raidió na Gaeltachta's program 'An Seachtain' by Máirín Ní Ghadhra.

He said that Conradh na Gaeilge is seeking fair treatment from the Government and that a Senior Minister for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht be appointed, 'as promised' he said 'ahead of the General Election'.

He also said that he wants the case of the Irish Colleges to be given priority in the debate to be held in the Dáil next Wednesday.