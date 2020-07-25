U.S. President Donald Trump has said the republican party’s nomination convention in Jacksonville, Florida will not be pursued next month because of the crown virus.

At a White House Press Conference, the President said it would not be appropriate at this time to bring enough people together at a convention.

The convention was to be held in Jacksonville from August 24 -27.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida has risen sharply in recent times.

Over 4 million people in the United States have contracted the virus and over 140,000 have died.

The number of cases of the virus in the country is rising by over 2,600 per hour, the highest rate in the world.