The Independent, Denis Naughten, called for the re-testing of workers at Kepak meat factories, and other factories around the country, where Covid-19 is burdened by high numbers of staff.

He said he was suspicious of all his concerns around the first test two weeks ago.

He said he would support further testing of the workers in the Ballymahon factory, Longford, especially those who tested negative for the first time.

KEPAK body under attack in connection with Covid-19

'The way in which the public health system has dealt with the issue of Covid-19 in the meat factories is concerning', said Denis Naughten.

It was confirmed this afternoon that gardaí visited KEPAK factories in Ballymahon, and Athleague in Co. Roscommon for 10 days to advise and advise staff on social segregation in the workplace and in their homes.

KEPAK is not yet prepared to make any statement in relation to what Deputy Naughten said.