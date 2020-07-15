Pubs that do not provide a food service will not be allowed to reopen until August 10 instead of next Monday as planned.

The Government made the decision this afternoon in light of concerns expressed by health experts about the recent rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, especially among young people.

Nightclubs will not be allowed to reopen until August 10 either.

Earlier today, Patrick Cribben of the Irish Federation of Pubs said rural people will be hardest hit if the pubs do not reopen next Monday.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said that many of the pubs that are not yet open are small family – owned and most are in rural areas.

These places are not crowded and the young people, he said, have no interest in going into them.