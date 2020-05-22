Renewable energy hubs should be established in the Midlands – Kieran Mulvey

Fair Transfer Commissioner Kieran Mulvey has called on the government to act swiftly to distribute a fund of up to € 11m announced six months ago. The fund was set up to provide employment in the Midlands region.

In her first report to the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment published this afternoon, Kieran Mulvey states that the Government should invest in renewable energy hubs, tourism and a national climate change center for visitors as well as other projects, to boost about the region.

Six months ago Minister Richard Bruton met with redundant workers at two power stations in the midlands and asked Kieran Mulvey to come up with an effective strategy to support workers in Bord na Mona and Electricity Supply Board and making a fair transition from turf to a more sustainable business model that could secure and secure jobs in the long term for the area.

Kieran Mulvey calls on government to delay the plan of power stations in Co. Offaly and Co. The demolition of Longford, to enable a study to be undertaken of other uses of the buildings.

Kieran Mulvey expresses concern over the impact of a delay in peat extraction in the region this summer, costing businesses up to € 240m.