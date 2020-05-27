Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP

Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that they will jointly produce "about 50%" of their models by 2025 to improve the profitability of the three firms.

This union "will reduce investment costs and expenses by up to 40%" in each vehicle that is jointly manufactured, this Franco-Japanese alliance said in a statement.

With this strategy, the consortium wants to prioritize profitability and end the race for sales volume launched by former President Carlos Ghosn.

"The alliance is the key to our resilience and our competitiveness (…) Today, it focuses again on efficiency and competitiveness, rather than on volumes," declared the entity's president, Jean-Dominique Senard, in a Press conference.

Since Carlos Ghosn's arrest in Japan in November 2018 for alleged embezzlement, this unique alliance in the automotive industry has lived in crisis. And that had been the number one in the world in car sales (more than 10.6 million units).

These record volumes, presented as a triumph by Ghosn, now a refugee in Lebanon, have been of little help to the partners, whose profitability has fallen in recent months, even before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after announcing these strategic measures, Renault shares rose more than 19% on Wednesday. They were also driven by a plan to help the automotive sector of 8,000 million euros (8,800 million dollars) that the French government unveiled the day before.

The association's two pillars, Nissan and Renault, are planning to announce their savings plans on Thursday and Friday, respectively, including plant closings and job cuts.

– Distribution of key technologies –

The objective of the new strategy is for one of the companies to have leadership in a region, a product or a technology and the other partners follow it.

The production of jointly conceived vehicles will be regrouped in a single group factory "when deemed appropriate," the statement said.

For example, SUVs (acronyms for sports utility vehicles) or mid-size city SUVs such as the Renault Kadjar and Nissan Qashqai, "will be in charge of Nissan", while the small SUVs (Renault Captur, Nissan Juke) "will be the responsibility of Renault", they explained in the statement.

Regarding geographical distribution, Nissan will be the benchmark for China, North America and Japan. Renault will be for Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa. Mitsubishi Motors will be in charge of the countries of Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The three companies will share responsibilities across several key technologies.

Nissan will take over autonomous driving and motorization of future electric models.

Renault will be responsible for the connection technologies based on the Android system (used worldwide except in China, where Nissan will take over) and for the electrical-electronic architecture of the vehicles. The group will also focus on the motorization of electric vehicles derived from thermal platforms.

Mitsubishi will be the benchmark for rechargeable hybrid technologies (gasoline-electric) for medium and large format vehicles.

The French newspaper Le Figaro said on Tuesday night that Renault plans to cut more than 10% of its French employees by 2024, especially by not replacing those who retire. Nissan, meanwhile, could cut 15% of its jobs worldwide by 2023.

At the start of the year, Renault reported its first losses in a decade, and Nissan will announce on Thursday probably unusually bright results. Mitsubishi is also expected to announce a cut plan in late July or early August.