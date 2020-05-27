HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP

Automakers Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors announced Wednesday that they will jointly produce "about 50%" of their models by 2025 to improve the profitability of the three firms.

This union "will reduce investment costs and expenses by up to 40%" in each vehicle that is jointly manufactured, this Franco-Japanese alliance said in a statement.

With this strategy, the consortium wants to prioritize profitability and end the race for sales volume launched by former President Carlos Ghosn.

"The alliance is the key to our resilience and our competitiveness (…) Today, it focuses again on efficiency and competitiveness, rather than on volumes," declared the entity's president, Jean-Dominique Senard, in a Press conference.

Since Carlos Ghosn's arrest in Japan in November 2018 for alleged embezzlement, this unique alliance in the automotive industry has lived in crisis. And that had been the number one in the world in car sales (more than 10.6 million units).

These record volumes, presented as a triumph by Ghosn, now a refugee in Lebanon, have been of little help to the partners, whose profitability has fallen in recent months, even before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Strengthening cooperation between the three automakers is a response to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, which has paralyzed the sector.

Shortly after announcing these strategic measures, Renault shares rose more than 19% on Wednesday. They were also driven by a plan to help the automotive sector of 8,000 million euros (8,800 million dollars) that the French government unveiled the day before.

The association's two pillars, Nissan and Renault, are planning to announce their savings plans on Thursday and Friday, respectively, including plant closings and job cuts.

– Distribution of key technologies –

The objective of the new strategy is for one of the companies to have leadership in a region, a product or a technology and the other partners follow it.

The production of jointly conceived vehicles will be regrouped in a single group factory "when deemed appropriate," the statement said.

For example, SUVs (acronyms for sports utility vehicles) or mid-size city SUVs such as the Renault Kadjar and Nissan Qashqai, "will be in charge of Nissan", while the small SUVs (Renault Captur, Nissan Juke) "will be the responsibility of Renault", they explained in the statement.

Regarding geographical distribution, Nissan will be the benchmark for China, North America and Japan. Renault will be for Europe, Russia, South America and North Africa. Mitsubishi Motors will be in charge of the countries of Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The three companies will share responsibilities across several key technologies.

Nissan will take over autonomous driving and motorization of future electric models.

Renault will be responsible for the connection technologies based on the Android system (used worldwide except in China, where Nissan will take over) and for the electrical-electronic architecture of the vehicles. The group will also focus on the motorization of electric vehicles derived from thermal platforms.

Mitsubishi will be the benchmark for rechargeable hybrid technologies (gasoline-electric) for medium and large format vehicles.

The French newspaper Le Figaro said on Tuesday night that Renault plans to cut more than 10% of its French employees by 2024, especially by not replacing those who retire. Nissan, meanwhile, could cut 15% of its jobs worldwide by 2023.

At the start of the year, Renault reported its first losses in a decade, and Nissan will announce on Thursday probably unusually bright results. Mitsubishi is also expected to announce a cut plan in late July or early August.

More Articles Like This

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more

To what extent do countries have to go into debt to relaunch the economy?

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The countries of the euro zone or the United States have found financing in the markets under very favorable conditions. By AFP Millions have slipped...
Read more

17 others Covid-19 died, 73 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,147 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,631 people south of the border and 516 north of it ...
Read more

Garda campaign underway this weekend to stop people traveling outside the permitted 5km

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Gardaí will be campaigning this bank holiday weekend in a bid to stop people traveling outside the 5 kilometers allowed under their limits set...
Read more

One in six young people is out of work because of COVID-19, according to ILO

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The latest ILO analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market reveals the devastating and disproportionate effect by Summa Magazine More than one...
Read more

An Coimisinéir Teanga launches inquiry because Leaving Certificate students were not given the option of registering for estimated grades online in Irish

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Green Party says that Leaving Cert students do not yet have access to the portal for estimated grades on the Department of Education...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi will jointly produce half of their vehicles by 2025

Strengthening cooperation between the three car manufacturers is a response to the crisis caused by AFP Automakers Renault, Nissan and...
Read more
Latest news

Another 17 are killed by Covid 19 in the State and there are 73 new cases of the virus in the country

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new...
Read more
Computing

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more
Tech News

Advantages and disadvantages of hibernation mode in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
When we click on the Windows 10 start button and press the shutdown button, the Suspend, Shutdown or Restart options will normally appear. However,...
Read more
Economy

To what extent do countries have to go into debt to relaunch the economy?

Brian Adam - 0
The countries of the euro zone or the United States have found financing in the markets under very favorable conditions. By AFP Millions have slipped...
Read more
Latest news

17 others Covid-19 died, 73 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,147 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,631 people south of the border and 516 north of it ...
Read more
Car Tech

The Tesla Cybertruck appears, live and direct, in a TV program

Brian Adam - 0
Since it was introduced to everyone last November, Tesla has boasted a pickup, one that Elon Musk himself already said would have a futuristic...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY