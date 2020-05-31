Renault and Nissan must repair their marriage of inconvenience

All relationships have their ups and downs, but the alliance between Renault and Nissan Motor has been especially difficult since the arrest of their former president and CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018. On Wednesday, French and Japanese automakers took a step closer to the announce that they will combine their production lines to reduce costs. Remedying the unbalanced governance of the pact would pave the way for even deeper future integration.

The Covid-19 crisis is centering minds. The sales crisis implies that automakers are under pressure to cut costs. After spending much of the past 18 months arguing over the Ghosn scandal, Nissan and Renault now want to produce about half of their vehicles on shared factory platforms by 2025.

The unspecified savings are far more nebulous than the € 3.7 billion in annual synergies announced by the merger of rivals Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot.

Repairing relations with the Japanese should be a priority for Renault's new CEO, Luca de Meo.

The uneven nature of the alliance and the role of the French state magnify the tensions. In 1999, Renault helped Nissan avoid bankruptcy by buying a 37% stake, giving the French government, which owns 15% of Renault, an indirect stake in the Yokohama-based company.

When Renault's stake exceeded 40% in 2001, a fold in French law meant that Nissan's own stake in Renault, currently 15%, lost its voting rights.

Japanese suspicions about the gala overreach were compounded in 2015 when French President Emmanuel Macron, then Finance Minister, raised the state's stake in Renault. That triggered a law that almost doubled his voting rights, giving him even more influence over Nissan.

Fortunately, there is a way for De Meo to soften relationships … and free up some much-needed capital. Selling, for example, a 5% stake in Nissan would bring in around € 815 million, about half of Renault's pre-tax profit in 2019, according to Refinitiv data. It would also push the French manufacturer's stake below the 40% threshold, thereby helping to restore Nissan's voting rights in Renault.

It would seem like a withdrawal, but the French would still have the advantage. Renault would continue to be Nissan's largest shareholder. And, while Nissan would have a greater stake in Renault, it would play a secondary role with respect to the Elysée, which controls 28.6% of the votes. A détente, however, should pave the way for technology exchange, and possibly a total merger. If De Meo wants to strengthen the alliance's new confidence, it should address its government imbalance.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

>